GOLF

Jimenez wins Classic

Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Chubb Classic on Sunday at Naples, Fla., for his seventh PGA Tour Champions title, beating Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne with a 5-foot par putt on the first hole of a playoff. Jimenez, 55, closed with a 5-under 66 at The Classics at Lely Resort to match Langer and Browne at 13-under 200. Langer shot 68, and Browne had a double bogey on the par-4 18th in regulation for a 66. Jimenez has won in each of his six seasons on the 50-and-over tour. The Spaniard won the major Regions Tradition and Senior British Open last season. Kevin Sutherland and Woody Austin each shot 69 to finish a shot out of the playoff. Stephen Ames, tied for the second-round lead with Ken Tanigawa and Glen Day (Little Rock), had a 71 to tie for sixth at 11 under with Tom Lehman (65), Sandy Lyle (68), Retief Goosen (69) and Colin Montgomerie (70). Tanigawa and Day each shot 72 to finish at 10 under. Steve Stricker (70) also was at 10 under. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 74 and was tied in a group at 2 under.

Korda wins in Australia

Nelly Korda, 20, won the LPGA's Women's Australian Open on Sunday at Adelaide. Korda led by three strokes after the third round, increased it to four with a tap-in birdie on the 10th and added a 25-foot birdie on the 11th to make it a lead of five. She had a third consecutive birdie on the 12th to help claim a two-stroke victory at The Grange Golf Club, finishing with a 17-under total of 271. Defending champion Jin Young Ko was second after a 64. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 and was tied for 22nd at 6 under. Five-time champion Karrie Webb finished with a 73 and was tied for 38th at 3 under.

Hubbard tops McNealy

Mark Hubbard won the Web.com Tour's Suncoast Classic at Lakewood Ranch, Fla., on Sunday by two strokes over Maverick McNealy. Hubbard (67) finished with a 26-under 262 for the tournament. Rick Lamb (64) and Jimmy Stanger (68) were tied for third at 23 under. J.T. Griffin (69) was alone in fifth place at 20 under. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 71 and was tied for 17th at 13 under. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 68 and was tied for 25th at 12 under.

Fox wins World Super 6

Ryan Fox won the World Super 6 at Perth, Australia, on Sunday, beating Spain's Adrian Otaegui in the match-play final. Fox beat Jazz Janewattananond, Kristoffer Reitan and Paul Dunne on the way to the final, before defeating Otaegui in the decider with two holes to spare. It was Fox's first European Tour victory. World No. 71 Otaegui qualified for the six-hole decider by beating Scott Vincent in their semifinal shootout, winning three of the first four holes to secure a final berth. Local hope Min Woo Lee was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Lee beat France's Gregory Bourdy in the opening round, before edging past tournament favorite Thomas Pieters in the round of 16. The first three rounds of the tournament were stroke play. The top 24 players qualified for the final-round match play, which consisted of a series of elimination six-hole shootouts.

Gene Littler dies

Gene Littler, whose fluid swing carried him to 29 victories on the PGA Tour and a U.S. Open title at Oakland Hills, died Friday night with his family at his side, his son said. He was 88. Littler held his own among the golfing greats to emerge from San Diego with a tempo to his swing that made the game look easy. He was known as "Gene the Machine" for his consistency. Gene Sarazen once said Littler had a perfect swing, like Sam Snead "only better." Littler won the first of his tour titles in the 1954 San Diego Open while still an amateur. He won the 1955 Los Angeles Open for his first pro victory and went on to win three more times that year. His most productive year was in 1959 when Littler won five times, was runner-up three times and finished No. 2 on the PGA Tour money list behind Art Wall. Littler played on six Ryder Cup teams, all U.S. victories, compiling a 14-5-8 record. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990. Littler is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley, son Curt and daughter Suzanne.

BASEBALL

Source: Moose near deal

Mike Moustakas and the Brewers are nearing a deal that would keep the third baseman in Milwaukee for a guarantee of about $10 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement will be subject to a successful physical. The sides were negotiating a deal that would include a club option for 2020, the person said. Talks toward a deal were first reported by The Athletic. Moustakas' deal would be the second in a row for one guaranteed year on the free-agent market. He rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from Kansas City after the 2017 season and returned to the Royals in mid-March for a one-year contract that included a guaranteed $6.5 million: a $5.5 million salary and $1 million option buyout. Moustakas earned an additional $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, raising his total earnings for 2018 to $8.7 million. Moustakas hit .256 with 8 home runs and 33 RBI in 54 games for Milwaukee, which acquired him from the last-place Royals on July 27. A 30-year-old left-handed hitter, Moustakas had a .251 average overall with 28 home runs and 95 RBI last year.

TENNIS

Opelka wins 1st title

Reilly Opelka won his first ATP Tour title Sunday, beating qualifier Brayden Schnur 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (7) in the New York Open at Uniondale, N.Y. The 6-foot-11 Opelka hit 43 aces for the second consecutive match, the final one to end things after an overturned call had helped him set up match point. A night after overcoming six match points to beat top-seeded John Isner in the semifinals, Opelka needed six of his own to finish off Schnur in the matchup for first-time finalists.

Cecchinato takes Argentina

Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy won the Argentina Open final on Sunday, taking his third career title and disappointing home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman. Cecchinato, 26, easily beat fourth-seeded Schwartzman 6-1, 6-2 on the outdoor clay in Buenos Aires. Schwartzman had saved a match point to knock out defending champion Dominic Thiem in the semifinals. But on Sunday it was very different, with Cecchinato barely giving Schwartzman a chance from the beginning.

Monfils beats Wawrinka

Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka's rebuilt knee couldn't quite carry him to the title in Rotterdam on Sunday. Wawrinka lost his first final since his comeback a year ago from left knee surgeries, succumbing 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to Gael Monfils of France at the ABN AMRO World Tournament. It was the Frenchman's eighth career title. Unseeded Wawrinka reached the final by beating top-seeded Kei Nishikori in three sets on Saturday. But the Swiss finally ran out of steam in the final set as Monfils stepped up his game. After they shared the first two sets, Monfils was more consistent than Wawrinka in the decisive third.

Gene Littler

Mike Moustakas

