100 years ago

Feb. 18, 1919

WASHINGTON -- Senator Robinson and Congressman Goodwin of Arkansas will be present at the White House dinner on Feb. 26, when President Wilson will explain the provisions of the constitution for the League of Nations. Senator Robinson is a member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, and Representative Goodwin of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

50 years ago

Feb. 18, 1969

• The Senate approved and sent to Governor Rockefeller Monday bill (HB 152) to rename Arkansas Agricultural and Mechanical College at Monticello Arkansas A and M University. ... Previously, the Senate had approved similar bills changing Henderson State College at Arkadelphia to Henderson State University and State College of Arkansas at Conway to State University of Arkansas. The State College bill is pending in the House of Representatives.

25 years ago

Feb. 18, 1994

• A secretary, security guard and assistant principal at Parkview Magnet High School testified Thursday about finding teacher Debbie Fulbright covered in blood in a classroom on Sept. 25, 1992. Christopher Watkins, 18, went on trial Thursday for the second time in Pulaski County Circuit Court on a charge of attempted murder in the case. Prosecutors allege he stabbed Fulbright, his special-education teacher, 66 times. The stabbing occurred at about 4 p.m., after the school day had ended. A short time earlier, Fulbright had given Watkins and other students behavioral slips for excessive talking. Watkins' first trial ended Dec. 3, 1993, in a hung jury.

10 years ago

Feb. 18, 2009

• More than 400 television stations on Tuesday were taking the nation closer to a new era in broadcasting by stopping their analog broadcasts. Among Arkansas stations poised to abandon analog and become all-digital were the NBC affiliate in Little Rock, KARK-TV, Channel 4; the CW Television Network affiliate KASN-TV, Channel 38, in Pine Bluff; and PBS affiliate KTEJTV in Jonesboro. Pay TV subscribers and viewers with newer TV sets, which are required to have digital tuners, should largely be unaffected by the change. But owners of sets with analog tuners and "rabbit ears" or rooftop antennas for watching over-the-air broadcasts won't be as fortunate. They will not be able to pick up the all-digital stations unless they have converter boxes. For now, owners of analog sets will still receive most stations. Only about one of every four major stations in the country were to make the switch Tuesday, according to Bloomberg News. Most stations -- such as the ABC and CBS affiliates in Little Rock, KATV, Channel 7, and KTHV-TV, Channel 11, respectively -- plan to switch off analog June 12.

