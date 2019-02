Poland's premier skips trip to Israel

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, United States Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United State Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, from left, stand on a podium at a conference on Peace and Security in the Middle East in Warsaw, Poland. A two-day security conference in Warsaw was supposed to be a crowning achievement for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stamping a seal on his long-held goal of pushing his behind-the-scenes ties with Arab leaders into the open. Instead, the publicity-seeking Israeli leader made one embarrassing misstep after another, distracting attention from his main mission and sending his aides into a nonstop cycle of damage control. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

WARSAW, Poland -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki canceled his plans to attend a meeting of central European leaders in Israel starting today amid new tensions over how Polish behavior during the Holocaust is remembered and characterized.

Morawiecki informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his decision by phone Sunday, said Michal Dworczyk, who heads the prime minister's chancellery. Poland's foreign minister, Jacek Czaputowicz, plans to attend instead, he said.

It "is a signal that the historical truth is a fundamental issue for Poland, and the defense of the good name of Poland is and always will be decisive," Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said.

Netanyahu said Thursday during a Middle East conference hosted by the United States and Poland that "Poles cooperated with the Nazis" -- wording suggesting that some Poles participated in killing Jews during the German occupation of Poland.

He was initially quoted by some Israeli media outlets as saying not "Poles" but "The Poles" cooperated, phrasing that could be taken as blaming the entire Polish nation.

Netanyahu's office said he was misquoted. The Polish government summoned the Israeli ambassador on Friday and later said it was not satisfied with the explanation of the Israeli leader being quoted incorrectly.

Netanyahu was supposed to meet with the leaders of the four central European countries known as the Visegrad Group -- Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia -- during the two-day meeting in Israel.

This incident follows a spat that Warsaw and Jerusalem had last year over a Polish law that makes it illegal to blame the Polish nation for collaboration in the Holocaust.

At the height of the crisis, Morawiecki at one point equated Polish perpetrators of the Holocaust to supposed "Jewish perpetrators."

Germany occupied Poland in 1939, annexing part of it to Germany and directly governing the rest. Unlike other countries occupied by Germany, Poland did not have a collaborationist government.

The prewar Polish government and military fled into exile, and an underground resistance army fought the Nazis inside the country and tried to warn a deaf world about the Holocaust. Thousands of Poles also risked their own lives to help Jews.

However, individual Poles did take part in killing Jews during and after the war. Many Holocaust survivors and their relatives carry painful memories of persecution at Polish hands. In Israel, there has been anger at what many there perceive to be Polish attempts today to whitewash that history.

