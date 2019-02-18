Police: 16-year-old boy shot, injured in Little Rock

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in Little Rock on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy, who showed up at Arkansas Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound in his left leg, told officers he and his cousin were walking to a friend’s house near the 8000 block of Winterwood Drive when a black four-door Buick pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire, according to a police report.

The injury was described in the report as "minor."

Authorities were called in reference to the shooting just before 5:20 p.m., the report stated.

Investigating officers discovered two shell casings and “a bit of blood,” but no suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.