Police: Man admits to bathroom filming at North Little Rock home

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after he confessed to filming females using the bathroom in his home, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to the home of Robert Harris, 47, after a 15-year-old girl found a video of herself unclothed from the waist up on his computer.

Officers said Harris admitted to placing a camera in the guest bedroom to capture the females who were using the bathroom to shower. He told police that he filmed five females in addition to the girl, according to the report.

Police said Harris was arrested and charged with six counts of video voyeurism and one count of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

State Desk on 02/18/2019