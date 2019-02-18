Police Beat

2 charged after kids found alone in hotel

A man and woman were arrested early Sunday after two children were found alone in a hotel room, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to the Little Rock Marriott on Statehouse Plaza in reference to two children being found unattended in one of the rooms. Police said the children were turned over to the Department of Human Services.

Heather Atkins, 34, and Martin Atkins, 28, both of Hampton, were arrested and charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after they returned to the hotel room several hours later.

Police: Man admits to bathroom filming

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday after he confessed to filming females using the bathroom in his home, according to an arrest report.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department said they were dispatched to the home of Robert Harris, 47, after a 15-year-old girl found a video of herself unclothed from the waist up on his computer.

Officers said Harris admitted to placing a camera in the guest bedroom to capture the females who were using the bathroom to shower. He told police that he filmed five females in addition to the girl, according to the report.

Police said Harris was arrested and charged with six counts of video voyeurism and one count of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

State Desk on 02/18/2019