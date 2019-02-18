Police ID teen suspected in officer-involved shooting

Little Rock police released the name of an 18-year-old wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday.

Officers are looking for Tyler Deshawn Ashford on a charge of attempt to commit capital murder, Lt. Michael Ford said.

Officer Bryce Cobb was on patrol in the area of West 28th and Longcoy streets when he tried to conduct a "subject stop" on a man, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

Barnes said the event occurred at approximately 12:56 a.m.

During the interaction, the man pulled a handgun and began firing shots at Cobb while trying to flee the scene, Barnes said. Cobb returned fire.

"Multiple shots were fired between the suspect and the officer," Ford told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The gunman dropped the weapon and disappeared into a wooded area, Barnes said.

"Officer Cobb has been placed on administrative leave," Barnes said in the release. "This investigation is ongoing."

Barnes said the department is not releasing any more information at this time.