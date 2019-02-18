Authorities search for Arkansas man in connection with Johnson County homicide

Authorities in west-central Arkansas said they’re searching for a 29-year-old wanted in connection with a weekend homicide in Johnson County.

A person was killed around 7 p.m. on Saturday west of Arkansas 352, according to a Johnson County sheriff's office statement. A specific address or details about what led to the killing weren't released in the office’s statement posted Saturday on Facebook.

Authorities said Robert Wayne Baker may be around the "Mills Road area."

The Johnson County sheriff did not immediately return messages Monday seeking comment on the case and asking whether Baker had been arrested. The 29-year-old wasn't listed in a local jail roster.

The sheriff’s office described Baker as “armed and dangerous,” warning people to stay away if they see him.

The department said multiple agencies were searching for him on Saturday.