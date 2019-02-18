Rick Lee Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

Oaklawn Park Entries (Monday, Feb. 18) Post: 1:05 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Got Even in the 10th

BEST BET Jack Van Berg in the fifth

LONG SHOT Mucho Mas in the fourth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4 of 9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 40-126 (32.7 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

**TEDDERS ANGEL was 6 lengths clear of the third-place finisher in a second-place effort at Delta, and she did finish a close second in her career debut last February at Oaklawn. COUNT UR BLESS'N was a non-threatening fifth behind a heavily favored winner in her debut at Remington, but she is dropping into restricted company and benefits from a positive rider change. GOLDIE FASTLANE is an unraced filly with encouraging works dating back to September at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Tedders Angel;Cabrera;Dixon;3-1

12 Count Ur Bless'n;Manrrique;LeBlanc;10-1

9 Goldie Fastlane;Thompson;Peitz;4-1

1 Little Mercy;Rodriguez;Prather;10-1

3 Oochie;Eramia;Robideaux;6-1

10 Tiddly;Canchari;Witt;5-1

4 Sailaway and Hide;Birzer;Roberts;20-1

13 Flamin Icon;Eramia;Pish;6-1

7 Lady Priest;Rodriguez;Nicks;20-1

11 R Marie;Lara;Swearingen;10-1

6 Tapit Right;McMahon;Ives;15-1

5 Primary Paula;WDe La Cruz;McBride;20-1

14 Honduras Pride;Fuentes;Deatherage;12-1

8 Aireonblush;Harr;Cline;15-1

2 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***MIDWEST JUSTICE contested a rapid pace in a deceptively good third-place finish, and he has won five of nine main track races and is the one to catch and beat. ADIOS MUCHACHO rallied past the top selection inside the final yards to garner second-place, and the four-time winner last season may prove to be the better sprinter. NEW YORK CENTRAL has not raced since a second-place finish in the Grade III Pat Day Mile in May at Churchill Downs, and trainer Steve Asmussen is likely to have him ready to fire off of the bench.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Midwest Justice;Velazquez;Ortiz;4-1

7 Adios Muchacho;Vazquez;McKnight;9-2

9 New York Central;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

5 Aquamarine;Mojica;Diodoro;8-1

3 Bolita Boyz;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

6 Rockshaw;Ortiz;Moquett;8-1

2 Flat Lucky;Eramia;Asmussen;5-1

1 Sevier;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;12-1

4 D' Rapper;Cabrera;Cristel;20-1

3 Purse $93,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**GOOD AS MONEY is an unraced colt from a win-early sire. His dam won 16 races and better than $1.2 million, and trainer Steve Amussen wins regularly with first-timers. INTREPID HEART is an unraced gray son of Tapit, who represents the powerful stable of trainer Todd Pletcher, and his training center breezes are encouraging. PROUD NATION finished second in a pair of "key" sprint races as a juvenile. She is adding blinkers and may lead from gate to finish line.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Good as Money;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

2 Intrepid Heart;Velazquez;Pletcher;5-2

7 Proud Nation;Ortiz;Sharp;2-1

1a Speed App;Cabrera;Lukas;3-1

9 Tut's Revenge;Vazquez;Stuart;8-1

5 Better Charge It;Eramia;Von Hemel;12-1

6 Cliff's Place;Lara;Van Meter;8-1

4 Grenation;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

3 American Heritage;Sanjur;Pompell;30-1

8 Sneads;Hill;Zito;20-1

4 Purse $93,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**MUCHO MAS finished third in a "key" maiden race at Churchill when making her career debut. She has worked well since arriving in Hot Springs and has a license to improve with a better break from the gate. GUN CLUB has show good early speed in a pair of in-the-money finishes, and the lightly raced filly has the best of connections. HONEST N LUCKY is a first-time starter with good local workouts, and trainer Mac Robertson wins with this kind at a very high 32 percent.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Mucho Mas;Eramia;Von Hemel;10-1

7 Gun Club;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

8 Honest N Lucky;Loveberry;Robertson;5-1

6 What a Fox;Ortiz;Sharp;4-1

1 Goodbye Earl;Elliott;Vance;10-1

9 The Mallard Queen;Valdivia;Hobby;6-1

2 Takechargmatriarch;Lanerie;Stewart;12-1

11 Kousa;Hill;Van Meter;10-1

3 The Emerald Queen;Lara;Ruiz;20-1

10 Unsweet Tea;Court;Fires;15-1

4 It Is the Season;Cabrera;Lukas;20-1

5 Purse $94,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

****JACK VAN BERG contested a fast pace and held on to be a game second behind Jersey Agenda, who is a major contender in today's Grade III Southwest. SLEEPY EYES TODD made a steady gain when beaten only 2 lengths in the Smarty Jones, and he may not have to improve much to win. POLE SETTER crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection in his 2019 debut, and the consistent colt has finished in-the-money in all four of his starts on the main.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Jack Van Berg;Court;Van Berg;5-2

3 Sleepy Eyes Todd;Cabrera;Silva;9-2

9 Pole Setter;Geroux;Cox;3-1

1 Dorrance;Lanerie;Trout;4-1

4 Laughing Fox;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

7 Kaziranga;Vazquez;Asmussen;8-1

5 Changi;Roman;Smith;30-1

2 Patch's Lugh;Sanjur;Campbell;30-1

6 El Ahijado;Quinonez;Guerrero;30-1

6 Purse $93,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

**BATTLEOFTHEBULGE flashed speed before retreating in his only start as a 2-year-old, but the nicely bred colt has worked like a stake-horse this winter at Oaklawn and a big form reversal is likely. WARRIOR'S CHARGE followed a third-place debut at Churchill with another third-place sprint finish at Oaklawn, but he is bred to run this far and likely improves with a ground-saving trip. COMEDIAN has been forwardly placed in a pair of second-place finishes at Fair Grounds, and his Beyer figures fit with the other top contenders.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Battleofthebulge;Thompson;Jones;4-1

2 Warrior's Charge;Geroux;Cox;3-1

8 Comedian;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

9 Green Fleet;Cohen;Baffert;4-1

3 Passion Play;Lanerie;Stewart;6-1

7 Incorrigible;Mojica;Moquett;15-1

1a Benny;Vazquez;Caster;10-1

6 Brush Country;Canchari;Van Meter;15-1

1 Higher Authority;Ortiz;Sharp;10-1

10 Stock Chain;Court;Lukas;20-1

5 Invasor Gold;Roman;Cox;30-1

7 The Bayakoa. Grade III. Purse $200,000, 1 1/16 Miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

***SHE'S A JULIE is a multiple graded stake-winner who did finish second in the Grade I Alabama at Saratoga, and she appears the speed of the speed. MOONLIT GARDEN narrowly missed in the Grade III Houston Lady Classic just three weeks back, and she did win a restricted stake last summer at Saratoga. REMEDY finished second behind the top selection in the Remington Park Oaks, and she has done her best running for today's rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 She's a Julie;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

10 Moonlit Garden;Ortiz;Davis;4-1

7 Remedy;Geroux;Cox;4-1

8 Rose of Malibu;Cabrera;Trout;6-1

9 Sydney Freeman;Vazquez;Von Hemel;12-1

4 Dutch Parrot;Cohen;Van Meter;10-1

3 Promise of Spring;Lanerie;Margolis;12-1

1 Auspicious Babe;Morales;Stewart;15-1

5 Smart Emma;Eramia;Peitz;20-1

2 Holiday's Angel;Bridgmohan;Milligan;30-1

8th Race: The Razorback. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 4-year-olds and up.

***COAL FRONT is a multiple graded stake-winner who recently won the Grade III Mr. Prospector in decisive fashion at Gulfstream, and trainer Todd Pletcher has saddled seven local stake winners over the past three meetings. SOUPER TAPIT followed a dominating allowance victory with a determined score in the Sunshine Million Classic at Gulfstream, and he has enough speed to be in a perfect striking position turning for home. COPPER BULLET showed speed and class winning the Grade II Saratoga Special as a juvenile, and he is a logical front-running threat if he returns ready to roll for trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

14 Coal Front;Velazquez;Pletcher;5-2

5 Souper Tapit;Cohen;Casse;9-2

1 Copper Bullet;Ortiz;Asmussen;6-1

11 Tiz He the One;McCarthy;Englehart;10-1

4 Sonneteer;Eramia;Desormeaux;12-1

7 Nanoosh;Mojica;Diodoro;12-1

12 M G Warrior;Lanerie;Stewart;5-1

10 All Out Blitz;Baze;Callaghan;12-1

6 Nun the Less;WD La Cruz;Contreras;12-1

2 Remembering Rita;Birzer;Anderson;20-1

8 Lone Rock;Canchari;Van Meter;20-1

3 Rocking the Boat;Santana;Romans;20-1

13 Thirstforlife;Mena;Hawley;30-1

9 Rated R Superstar;Cabrera;Contreras;30-1

9 The Southwest. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

**CUTTING HUMOR was a clear second behind a late-running post-time winning favorite at Gulfstream, and he has recorded two subsequent bullet workouts for Hall of Fame connections. SUENO had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when finishing second in the Grade III Sham at Santa Anita. JERSEY AGENDA set a fast and contentious pace before drawing clear in a sharp allowance victory over this track, and speed has been holding all season.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Cutting Humor;Velazquez;Pletcher;3-1

7 Sueno;Lanerie;Desormeaux;7-2

5 Jersey Agenda;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

1 Gray Attempt;Bridgmohan;Fires;7-2

10 Long Range Toddy;Eramia;Asmussen;10-1

4 Boldor;Vazquez;Asmussen;12-1

11 Olympic Runner;Cohen;Casse;15-1

9 Bankit;Ortiz;Asmussen;10-1

8 Six Shooter;Elliott;Holthus;20-1

6 Super Steed;Thompson;Jones;20-1

2 Ninth Street;Cabrera;Asmussen;30-1

10 Purse $38,000, 1 3/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

***GOT EVEN has been close to the early lead in consecutive victories. Hee raced competitively against much better last season at Oaklawn and figures difficult to catch at this class and distance. BIG DINNER finished with energy in a deceptive fifth-place finish. He is taking a slight class drop and will appreciate the added ground. KING PTOLEMY won two of his last three races at Remington Park. He is a good finisher and represents the leading stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Got Even;Cohen;Diodoro;6-1

4 Big Dinner;Valdivia;Williamson;10-1

12 King Ptolemy;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

13 Kahramani;Vazquez;Sharp;8-1

1 Ucanthankmelater;Cabrera;Matthews;15-1

3 The Rogue Diesel;Court;Cox;4-1

2 Bigshot Lacewell;Quinonez;Frazee;15-1

14 Tales of War;Moales;Lauer;20-1

7 Shakedown;Mojica;Holthus;20-1

10 Two Pair;Bridgmohan;Swearingen;8-1

9 Aviator Parks;Thompson;Vance;12-1

5 Tachi;Ortiz;Ortiz;20-1

6 Marine Pilot;Birzer;Chleborad;20-1

8 Mias Moonbeam;Johnson;Hartlage;10-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The fourth race is contentious so spreading with three or four horses is recommended for a daily double wager, and the bet finishes with Jack Van Berg as a single in the fifth. The seventh race begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and one should use three or four to have a good chance of covering the race. The eighth has a tough one to beat in Coal Front, but those with deep pockets can add horses. The ninth appears wide open and spreading out is wise. I think Got Even is a single in the 10th, which allows me to spread deeper in the contentious races. Obviously, those with a lesser of opinion of my selection will have to use multiple runners.

Sports on 02/18/2019