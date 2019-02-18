Arkansas man dies after SUV runs off state highway, overturns, hits tree

A southern Arkansas man died Sunday morning when the SUV he was driving overturned several times north of El Dorado, authorities said.

An Arkansas State Police report said 41-year-old Curtis Jerome Wade was driving a Chevrolet Suburban north on Arkansas 7 shortly before 4 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline, veered off the road and went into a ditch.

Police said the SUV overturned multiple times and eventually hit a tree just north of the El Dorado Chemical plant.

Wade suffered fatal injuries.

State Police noted rainy conditions at the time of the wreck.

Preliminary figures show at least 48 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads since the beginning of the year, including 11 so far in February.