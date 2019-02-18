St. John's rallies late to stun Villanova

TOP 25 MEN

ST. JOHN'S 71, NO. 13 VILLANOVA 65

NEW YORK -- LJ Figueroa scored 22 points and St. John's rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to stun No. 13 Villanova 71-65 on Sunday night.

The Red Storm (19-7, 7-6 Big East) were down 48-34 with 12:30 left. St. John's scored 20 of the next 25 points to take its first lead on Figueroa's three-pointer from the corner that brought the sellout crowd at Madison Square Garden to its feet. During that run, Villanova Coach Jay Wright was hit with a technical foul for arguing a call.

The teams traded the lead over the next few minutes before Figueroa hit another three-pointer that gave the Red Storm a 58-57 advantage with 3:12 left that started an 8-0 run.

The Red Storm led 63-57 with 50 seconds left when Villanova's Phil Booth was fouled shooting a three-pointer. He made 2 of 3 free throws to get the Wildcats within four.

That's as close as they could get as St. John's converted its free throws down the stretch. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for St. John's against Villanova at Madison Square Garden dating back 17 years.

Joe Cremo scored 14 points to lead Villanova (20-6, 11-2) while Eric Paschall added 11 points and 14 rebounds.

NO. 9 HOUSTON 85, TULANE 50

NEW ORLEANS -- Corey Davis Jr. made eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points to help No. 9 Houston beat Tulane for its 10th consecutive victory.

Armoni Brooks made 6 threes on his way to 24 points, and Houston (25-1, 12-1 American Athletic) went 17 for 35 from long range.

The Cougars opened with a 22-5 run. The Green Wave twice got within eight early in the second half, but Davis made 3 three-pointers during a 17-0 run that made it 58-33 lead.

Caleb Daniels scored 13 points for Tulane (4-20, 0-12). The Green Wave have lost 14 consecutive games, their longest losing streak in 55 years.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 62, OHIO STATE 44

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Kenny Goins had 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Michigan State finished with a 20-2 run to beat Ohio State.

Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) pulled into a first-place tie with Michigan atop the Big Ten, holding Ohio State to 13 points in the second half. Matt McQuaid added 14 points, and Cassius Winston had 13.

Kaleb Wesson scored 12 points for Ohio State (16-9, 6-8).

