BASEBALL

UCA knocks off Bradley

A five-run second inning helped lift the University of Central Arkansas to a 13-9 victory over Bradley on Sunday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

Marco Navarro helped spark the rally with a two-run home run in an inning where the Bears had four hits and took advantage of two walks and a wild pitch while sending the entire order to the plate.

Beau Orlando led the Bears by going 2 for 2 and scored 2 runs and had 3 RBI. Christian Brasher went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI. Kolby Johnson went 2 for 6 and scored 2 runs.

Brendan Dougherty led Bradley by going 3 for 6 and scored 1 run and had 1 RBI.

Matthew Patton (1-0) allowed 1 run over the final 3 2/3 innings to get the victory.

UALR falls in extra innings

Creighton's Will Robertson sent the game to extra innings and broke the tie in the 11th to give Creighton (3-0) a 12-10 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Sunday at Gary Hogan Field.

Robertson, the Blue Jays' right fielder hit a home run in the ninth to tie the game at 10-10 and in the 11th, he doubled in Parker Upton to make it 11-10. Jake Holton followed with a home run to set the final margin.

The Trojans (0-3) held a 10-6 leading going into the eighth inning before Creighton scored three times in the eighth and tied it in the ninth on Roberston's home run.

Troy Alexander, Ryan Benavidez and Miguel Soto had two hits apiece for the Trojans.

Jonah Smith (1-0) pitched the final four innings to get the victory for Creighton. Nick Perez (0-1) took the loss for UALR.

ASU scores 3 in seventh to win

Sky-Lar Culver's two-run double in the top of the seventh inning capped off a three-run inning and allowed Arkansas State University (2-1) to beat Stephen F. Austin (1-2) 7-6 on Sunday in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Culver led the Red Wolves by going 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and Justin Felix also went 2 for 4 as ASU had nine hits in the game.

Zack Jumper (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to get the victory, while Kolin Stone pitched the last two innings to get his first save.

UAPB wins first game

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-2) defeated Florida A&M 11-1 in seven innings Sunday at the Andre Dawson Classic in New Orleans.

Nick Kreutzer homered twice and drove in three runs, Larry Sims had three hits including a home run and two RBI. Sergio Esparza got the win, pitching 5 innings allowing 1 run on 6 hits, walking 2 and striking out 4.

Harding sweeps UAM

Harding University swept the University of Arkansas at Monticello (1-6, 0-3) at Jerry Moore Field in Searcy on Sunday.

Harding won the first game 7-1 as Ben Brauss had a two-run double in the third inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Ben Bailey led the Bisons (7-3, 3-0 Great American Conference) by going 3 for 4.

Tanner Smith (2-1) pitched a complete game by allowing 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 6.

In the second game, David Butterfield singled up the middle in the eighth inning to score Cody Smith for the winning run in a 6-5 victory.

UAM took a 5-1 lead in the seventh before Harding came back with four in the seventh. Nolan Fertig's two-run double in the seventh tied the game at 5-5.

Butterfield went 3 for 4 to lead the Bisons while Jordan Johnson went 3 for 4 for UAM.

Brian Tims (1-0) pitched the final three innings to get the victory for Harding.

Jake Kelly (0-1) took the loss for UAM.

Ozarks beats Westminister

Breyden Varner went 3-for-4 with 7 RBI to lead the University of the Ozarks to a 15-11 victory over Westminster College on Sunday in Clarksville.

Varner homered, doubled and singled for Ozarks (1-3). Ozarks totaled 16 hits, with Chase Edwards leading the way with four.

Hendrix wins in 10th

Rail Gilliam's single in the 10th inning lifted Hendrix College to a 5-4 victory over Millikin (0-3) on Sunday in Conway.

Gilliam's base hit scored Ford Sherrin with the winning run.

Hendrix tied the game at 4-4 in the ninth on a single by Tanner Cooper that scored Sean Dehne.

Taylor Banker (1-0) pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to get the victory for Hendrix (5-1)

SOFTBALL

SAU wins two

Southern Arkansas University defeated Emporia State 6-0 and Northeastern State 9-0 at the Alvy Early Classic at Dee White Field in Arkadelphia.

In the first game, Sarah Evans and Christian Hill had home runs to lead SAU to a 6-0 victory.

SAU (9-3) had 10 hits in the game.

Victoria Taylor allowed 2 hits and struck out 14 for SAU.

Against Northeastern State, Rachel Miller, Chelsea Fagan and Evans had home runs and Hill had a two-run double in the seventh.

Sydney Walker (4-1) struck out 7 and allowed 4 hits in the complete-game victory.

Sports on 02/18/2019