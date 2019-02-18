The World in Brief

Mary Zindege awaits news of her son as rescuers near Kadoma, Zimbabwe, continue the search Sunday for dozens of miners trapped in tunnels flooded after heavy rains. As of Sunday, authorities had rescued eight people and found 24 bodies.

Taliban postpone talks, fault blacklists

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban have postponed an unscheduled round of peace talks with the United States set for today in Pakistan, saying "most" members of their negotiating team are unable to travel because they're on the U.S. and United Nations' blacklists.

The statement Sunday offered no other details. It did not explain how several members previously were able to travel to meetings in the United Arab Emirates and Moscow.

The Taliban maintain a political office in Qatar, where members of the negotiating team reside. The Islamabad talks were seen as significant, coinciding with the visit of the Saudi crown prince to Pakistan.

The Taliban 14-member team includes five former inmates of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, and Anas Haqqani, the jailed younger brother of the leader of the militant Haqqani network.

Iranians step up criticism of Pakistan

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that an attack that killed 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard was "planned and carried out from inside Pakistan," which he said should answer for it.

Ali Larijani's remarks, carried by the state-run IRNA news agency, came after Iranian officials initially accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of being behind the attack. The Gulf Arab states are deeply suspicious of Tehran and at war with Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen.

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistan's ambassador on Sunday to protest the attack.

Pakistan condemned Wednesday's attack, and its foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, by phone on Sunday to assure him that Pakistan would fully cooperate in the investigation, according to two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to brief media.

The militant Sunni group Jaish al-Adl, which claimed responsibility, is believed to operate from havens in neighboring Pakistan.

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari, on Saturday accused Pakistan's security forces of supporting the militants and said Iran expects it to "punish" them.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani meanwhile vowed "revenge for the blood of these martyrs," in remarks broadcast Sunday on state TV.

Israel to withhold Palestinian funds

JERUSALEM -- Israel said Sunday that it will withhold over $138 million from the Palestinian Authority for payments given to families of Palestinians who carried out attacks against Israelis.

The government's security Cabinet said it is implementing a law passed last year allowing Israel to withhold funds used to pay stipends to Palestinian attackers and their families from taxes Israel collects on the behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

Nabil Abu Rdeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement that Israel's action was "a unilateral blow" to bilateral agreements, and that any deduction of taxes by Israel was "piracy of the Palestinian people's money."

Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah called Israel's action "open war against the Palestinian people" and an attempt to destroy the Palestinian Authority.

Israel says the payments encourage violence -- a claim the Palestinians reject.

In the past Palestinian officials have defended the payments by saying those involved in deadly attacks are a small percentage of those aided by the fund, and that the Palestinian Authority has a responsibility to its citizens like any other government.

Rescuers struggle at Liberia mine site

MONROVIA, Liberia -- Fellow miners have been using their bare hands to remove debris in an effort to free some 40 gold miners who have been trapped for a week, a spokesman for Liberia's disaster management agency said Sunday.

Authorities are now trying to arrange for an excavator to help in the rescue effort in Gbonipea, located in northeastern Liberia's Nimba county, said Archievego M. Doe, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

The miners became trapped after a soil collapse on Feb. 10. Already seven bodies have been recovered and the government has declared today a national day of mourning.

"The gold mine is inaccessible and so the manual effort is proving difficult to get to the trapped easily," Doe said.

Initially rescuers had been fearful of using heavy equipment because it could hurt or unknowingly kill those trapped alive underneath.

There were signs, though, that the rescue effort was turning into a recovery one. The health ministry was conducting "disease surveillance for possible outbreaks of airborne or waterborne diseases." Other residents reported a strong stench from the area where the miners have been trapped.

About 10 people are believed to have survived the soil collapse at the mine and were treated for broken bones, cuts and dehydration, medical officials have said.

Photo by AP/MARCEL KUSCH

People gather Sunday to watch the demolition of a long-closed power station on the outskirts of Dortmund, Germany.

