Today's Division I basketball capsules

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 10-15, 7-5 SWAC; Alcorn State 8-16, 4-8

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

TELEVISION ESPNU

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G M. McKnight, 6-4, Sr.;21.3;5.2

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;11.8;3.7

F Marquell Carter, 6-6, Jr.;3.7;2.7

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, So.;6.4;5.3

F Artavious McDyess, 6-10, So.;2.9;2.1

COACH George Ivory (129-219 in 12th season at UAPB and overall)

ALCORN STATE

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Maurice Howard, 6-1, Jr.;13.2;3.0

G Troymain Crosby, 6-4, So.;11.3;5.1

G Jael Scott, 6-4, So.;5.0;3.6

F Reginal Johnson, 6-5, Sr.;9.4;2.9

F Devon Brewer, 6-8, Jr.;5.8;5.5

COACH Montez Robinson (53-65 in fourth season at Alcorn State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Alcorn State

66.0;Points for;63.9

73.4;Points against;69.3

-1.5;Rebound margin;-0.9

-1.0;Turnover margin;-1.4

42.1;FG pct.;40.4

33.9;3-pt pct.;32.2

68.1;FT pct.;68.3

CHALK TALK UAPB and Alcorn State will be televised on ESPNU. ... Alcorn State defeated UAPB 74-69 on Jan. 21 in Lorman, Miss. Crosby led Alcorn State's win with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

-- Christian Boutwell

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 8 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 4-15, 1-11 SWAC; Alcorn State 4-20, 3-9

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G Trasity Totten, 5-10, So.;3.2;1.9

G Kye Richardson, 5-3, Sr.;3.7;1.8

G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, Sr.;1.0;1.3

F Atitiana Vincent, 5-9, Jr.;6.2;2.0

F Katherine Darden, 5-11, Jr.;2.1;5.3

COACH Danny Evans (1-8 as interim head coach at UAPB)

ALCORN STATE

POS. NAME, HT., YR.;PPG;RPG

G De'Asia Brown, 5-7, Sr.;12.2;3.0

G Jada Hargrove, 5-5, Jr.;10.5;4.0

G Aysha Kirkland, 5-8, So.;3.1;3.3

F Toddriana Isler, 5-11, Jr.;9.0;7.0

F Jamaysha Bernard, 6-0, So.;4.3;5.0

COACH Courtney Pruitt (36-78 in fourth season at Alcorn State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Alcorn State

50.6;Points for;58.2

65.8;Points against;74.0

-6.9;Rebound margin;-1.5

-0.1;Turnover margin;-4.3

32.4;FG pct.;35.2

19.1;3-pt pct.;31.8

53.9;FT pct.;55.2

CHALK TALK UAPB's women will follow the men Monday. ... UAPB (50.6) and Alcorn State (58.2) are the two lowest-scoring SWAC teams. Alcorn State has allowed 74.0 points per game this season.

-- Christian Boutwell

Sports on 02/18/2019