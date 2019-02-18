VIDEO: 79 guns stolen from Northwest Arkansas hardware store

PHOTO COURTESY PRAIRIE GROVE POLICE This screenshot from a surveillance video at the Prairie Grove Ace Hardware Store shows three suspects in the store early Friday morning. The suspects broke into the store twice and stole weapons.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- At least four people stole 79 guns from the Ace Hardware in Prairie Grove, according to police.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien said the group broke into the store at 116 W. Buchanan St. about 3:08 a.m. Friday. The break-in did not trigger the store's alarm, O'Brien said.

The suspects stole most of the pistols, revolvers and rifles during the two minutes they were in the store, according to video from the store, O'Brien said.

The suspects returned just before 5 a.m. and that entry triggered the alarm, which notified police. They stole several more weapons and were in the store about four seconds, O'Brien said.

They broke a window at the back of the store and broke a glass case to steal the firearms.

O'Brien said weapons were the only items missing from the store.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible, O'Brien said.

Another $5,000 reward is being offered from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The police did not have any suspects Monday morning, according to O'Brien.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 479-846-3270 or the ATF office at 501-324-6181, email ATFTips@atf.gov or go to the ATF website, www.atf.gov.