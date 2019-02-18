Whitfield honored by state Coalition for Peace, Justice

Solomon Burchfield, left, Anika Whitfield, Maria Meneses and other members of the grassroots group Arkansas Poor People's Campaing: A National Call for Moral Revival, deliver a letter of moral demands to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's office after a rally at the State Capitol on Monday. The group claims they represent Arkansas's poor and disenfranchised and are prepared to engage in non-violent civil disobedience if legislators ignore the poor in political decisions.

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice has named Dr. Anika T. Whitfield as winner of the organization's 2019 Activist of the Year Award.

Whitfield has served as a volunteer and substitute teacher in the Little Rock School District. She is actively involved with Grassroots Arkansas and a number of other nonprofit groups devoted to local peace and justice issues and initiatives. Whitfield is an ordained Baptist minister and an active member of Save Our Schools, a grassroots organization that has opposed the state's decision in 2017 to close and re-purpose some Little Rock School District schools. The organization has also spoken out about the lack of local governance in the Little Rock district.

In January 2015, the state Board of Education voted 5-4 to assume control of the Little Rock district because six of its 48 schools at the time had chronically low scores on state-required tests and were labeled as academically distressed. A majority of students at those schools had scored below proficient on the math and literacy tests over multiple years. The state removed the superintendent and locally elected School Board. The state education commissioner, Johnny Key, serves as the district's school board.

"Anika is truly a tireless community advocate, devoted to justice and equity in all that she does," John Coffin, outgoing chairman of the Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice, said in a news release.

Whitfield was recognized Saturday night at the Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice's annual membership meeting, which was held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Little Rock.

During the banquet, coalition partners Amnesty International Chapter at Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Poor People's Campaign, the Little Rock Central High Historic Site, World Beyond War, the Arkansas Peace and Justice Memorialization Movement and the El Zocalo Immigrant Resource Center made presentations about their organizations, activities and plans for 2019.

"We're grateful for the many agencies and organizations which remain active in pursuing similar goals that inform and serve Arkansans with compassion and integrity," Coffin said. "Given the current national environment, they are examples for us all."

The coalition also selected new officers for 2019. The new chairman is Bob Estes. Coffin will be treasurer. Eric Wiebelhaus-Brahm will continue as vice chairman and Jonette Cobb will continue as secretary in 2019.

The Arkansas Coalition for Peace and Justice -- established in 2000 as the successor organization of the Arkansas Peace Center -- is a nonprofit, voluntary association of individuals and organizations who "support a vision of harmony with the earth and all people through education, dialogue and action." The organization focuses on three areas: peace and nonviolence, social justice, and ecology.

