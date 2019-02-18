Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Northwest Arkansas

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma.

The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the weather service. Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties are included in the advisory.

A mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow will spread across portions of northeast Oklahoma and far Northwest Arkansas, the report said. Portions of Carroll and Madison counties may experience sleet and snow accumulations around one inch. Any icing accumulations are likely to be less than one tenth of an inch, and most areas will experience no more than a light glaze.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches are possible west of Highway 75 in northeast Oklahoma.

The Tuesday evening commute could have slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities at times.

For the latest road conditions in Arkansas, go to idrivearkansas.com.