79 guns stolen from Prairie Grove store

Courtesy Photo/PRAIRIE GROVE POLICE The three burglars are show in this photo from surveillance video at Prairie Grove Ace Hardware Store early Friday monring. The suspects broker into the store twice and stole weapons.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- At least four burglars stole 79 guns from Ace Hardware, according to police.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien said the burglars broke into the store at 116 W. Buchanan St. about 3:08 a.m. Friday. The break-in didn't trigger the store's alarm, O'Brien said.

The burglars stole most of the pistols, revolvers and rifles during the two minutes they were in the store, according to video from the store, O'Brien said.

The burglars returned just before 5 a.m. and that entry triggered the alarm, which notified police. They stole several more weapons and were in the store about four seconds, O'Brien said.

They broke a window at the back of the store and broke a glass case to steal the firearms.

O'Brien said weapons were the only items missing from the store.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible, O'Brien said.

Another $5,000 reward is being offered from the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The police don't have any suspects as of Monday, according to O'Brien.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at (479) 846-3270 or the ATF office at (501) 324-6181, email ATFTips@atf.gov or go to the ATF website, www.atf.gov.

NW News on 02/19/2019