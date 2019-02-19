Arkansan arrested after shooting man in foot, authorities say

A Hot Springs man was arrested on felony charges early Sunday after he threatened two men at gunpoint and shot one of them in the foot, court documents show.

Steven Duane Ball, 63, was taken into custody at his residence around 2:15 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault and second-degree battery, each punishable by up to six years in prison.

Police responded to Ball's residence to find the 63-year-old standing in the roadway, holding two men at gunpoint, according to the probable cause affidavit. The men were lying on the grass.

Ball dropped his weapon and complied with officers. Officers learned the two men had arrived uninvited and Ball had confronted them and asked them to leave his property.

A short argument ensued and one man reportedly refused to leave and then struck Ball on the left side of his face, causing a cut on his nose and cheek and breaking his glasses.

At that point, Ball asked a passerby to call police, went back inside his residence and retrieved his handgun.

Ball allegedly exited the residence and shot the front and rear driver's side tires of the pickup truck the men had arrived in, flattening both tires. The affidavit notes both men were inside the truck when the tires were shot.

Ball reportedly ordered the two men to get out of the truck. When the man who had hit Ball got out, Ball shot him once in the right foot, the affidavit states.

The report notes the man's injury was not life-threatening and he was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment.

Ball was taken into custody without incident and later released on $5,000 bond. He is set to appear Feb. 26 in Garland County District Court. Court records indicate he has no prior felony history.