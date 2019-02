Because of inclement weather, Arkansas State University’s baseball game at Ole Miss has been postponed from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss, the schools announced Tuesday morning.

ASU’s one-game series at Ole Miss follows a 2-1 series win on opening weekend against Stephen F. Austin.

ASU will host its home opener at 6 p.m. Friday against Valparaiso at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.