Bills propose shift on state ballot initiatives

A pair of bills filed in the House and Senate on Monday would take away the attorney general's authority to review wording of proposed ballot initiatives and amendments and move that responsibility to the state Board of Election Commissioners.

The legislation comes after Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's review of initiatives became an issue in her successful re-election campaign. Her Democratic opponent criticized her rejection of more than 70 ballot proposals.

Rutledge's office said Monday that the attorney general is supportive of the measures. In a statement, she said she'd worked with legislators and others in drafting the bills.

House Bill 1489, by Rep. DeAnn Vaught, R-Horatio, and Senate Bill 346, by Sen. Matthew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, would shift review authority to the election commission.

