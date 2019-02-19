City directors vote to pay former Little Rock mayor $160,000 for unused time off

City directors on Tuesday voted to pay former Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola $160,000 for his unused paid time off during his 12 years in office.

At the end of last year, Stodola wrote a memo to the city’s human resources director saying that he believed he had the right to payment for all unused vacation and sick leave.

The amount Stodola will receive is about $10,000 less than that. The city accepted his sick leave hours as a donation to its catastrophic leave bank.

Stodola accrued 2,281.53 hours of vacation and 211.73 of sick leave. His annual salary was $160,000.

The resolution passed 7-2, with city directors Joan Adcock and B.J. Wyrick voting no. Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines arrived at the meeting several minutes after the vote took place.

The item was not initially on the city board’s agenda. It was not immediately clear when it was added.

The vote took place within the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s meeting.

