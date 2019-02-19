Game and Fish offers conservation internships

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships through March 8.

These internships, funded by sales of Game and Fish conservation vehicle license plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience to compete for a career in conservation.

Betty Bryant, internship coordinator, said many students are interested in careers in wildlife management, fisheries, wildlife health and conservation education. They often lack the hands-on experience to stand out from a crowd of applicants.

"Internships not only give them that training, but also helps them decide if the career they're studying really does fit them," she said.

Internships are available across the state in conservation education, wildlife management, fisheries management and wildlife law enforcement.

To qualify for an internship, an applicant:

• Must have a declared degree in the conservation field and have 60 hours of college credits earned by the time the internship begins.

• At the time of application, must be a college student, graduated within the previous 12 months or currently enrolled in a post-graduate program.

• Must have at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Selected interns will be responsible for coordinating with their college or university to obtain course credit for their work.

Applications should include a current resume, a one-page cover letter, a copy of college transcripts and a completed application form.

Visit https://jobs.agfc.com for more information.

Sports on 02/19/2019