• Greg Zanis, an Illinois man who has delivered more than 26,000 white crosses to sites around the U.S. to remember victims of gun violence, made crosses for a shooting in his home state after a warehouse worker in Aurora opened fire Friday, killing five people.

• Paul LePage, the former Republican governor of Maine, said "Shame on me, because I wasn't aware" that he and his staff paid at least $22,000 at rates ranging from $362 to more than $1,100 a night for rooms at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

• Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome, said that by late 2021, walkways will be built to allow tourists to stroll through the ruins of a complex of ancient temples that include a stone pedestal from the Curia of Pompey, the meeting place of senators where Julius Caesar was slain in 44 B.C.

• Larry Smith, a police sergeant in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., said a homeless man carrying a 6- to 8-foot- long rattlesnake was asked to throw the snake into the back of a patrol car until a wildlife officer could be called to capture the snake and release it back into the wild.

• Kristin Beaupry of Centerburg, Ohio, and Joyce Meisenhelder of Heath, two women who ran an animal rescue operation, pleaded guilty to abandoning more than 20 cats in a trailer that was tied shut with no food or water inside, authorities said.

• Jerod Prunty, 47, an aide to U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., has been arrested on pandering charges related to an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking at five massage parlors in Lafayette Parish, investigators said.

• Blair Skinner, spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department, said police arson investigators went to the scene where a man died after being consumed by flames as he ran away from a burning portable toilet in a stadium parking lot.

• James Phillips, 57, of Cottontown, Tenn., accused of pointing a handgun at a man's face in a Bowling Green, Ky., store, faces wanton endangerment charges after he became upset at a couple who were both wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, saying, "It's a good day for you to die,"police said.

