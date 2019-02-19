Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:04 a.m. | Updated February 19, 2019 at 3:04 a.m. 0comments

Greg Zanis, an Illinois man who has delivered more than 26,000 white crosses to sites around the U.S. to remember victims of gun violence, made crosses for a shooting in his home state after a warehouse worker in Aurora opened fire Friday, killing five people.

Paul LePage, the former Republican governor of Maine, said "Shame on me, because I wasn't aware" that he and his staff paid at least $22,000 at rates ranging from $362 to more than $1,100 a night for rooms at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Virginia Raggi, the mayor of Rome, said that by late 2021, walkways will be built to allow tourists to stroll through the ruins of a complex of ancient temples that include a stone pedestal from the Curia of Pompey, the meeting place of senators where Julius Caesar was slain in 44 B.C.

Larry Smith, a police sergeant in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., said a homeless man carrying a 6- to 8-foot- long rattlesnake was asked to throw the snake into the back of a patrol car until a wildlife officer could be called to capture the snake and release it back into the wild.

Kristin Beaupry of Centerburg, Ohio, and Joyce Meisenhelder of Heath, two women who ran an animal rescue operation, pleaded guilty to abandoning more than 20 cats in a trailer that was tied shut with no food or water inside, authorities said.

Jerod Prunty, 47, an aide to U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., has been arrested on pandering charges related to an investigation into prostitution and human trafficking at five massage parlors in Lafayette Parish, investigators said.

Blair Skinner, spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department, said police arson investigators went to the scene where a man died after being consumed by flames as he ran away from a burning portable toilet in a stadium parking lot.

James Phillips, 57, of Cottontown, Tenn., accused of pointing a handgun at a man's face in a Bowling Green, Ky., store, faces wanton endangerment charges after he became upset at a couple who were both wearing "Make America Great Again" hats, saying, "It's a good day for you to die,"police said.

A Section on 02/19/2019

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT