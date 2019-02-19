Little Rock City Hall evacuated due to bomb threat call during board meeting, authorities say

A bomb threat called in to Little Rock City Hall Tuesday night drew a board of directors meeting to an abrupt close after Mayor Frank Scott asked attendees to evacuate, according to a fire department spokesman.

Little Rock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver said someone called saying they had a 12-gauge and a bomb and that they intended to take everyone in city hall hostage. The call came in at approximately 6:50 p.m. The meeting had started at 6 p.m.

Weaver said the evacuation was a precaution in case there was any validity to the caller's claim.

Scott wrote on Twitter that the meeting was called to a halt "due to a series of safety threats" and said city hall would be open as normal Wednesday morning.

By 7:30 p.m., city directors and residents who had come to listen to the meeting were gone and Weaver said Little Rock police would check the building for anything out of place. Multiple patrol vehicles blocked off roadways surrounding city hall and officers were still milling in and out of the building's doors as of 7:45 p.m.