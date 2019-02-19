LR police identify teen suspected of shooting at officer

Little Rock police have released the name of a teenager suspected of shooting at an officer early Sunday.

Officers are looking for Tyler Deshawn Ashford, 18, on charges of attempt to commit capital murder, Lt. Michael Ford said.

The Little Rock Police Department released a statement through its Facebook page, saying Ashford should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officer Bryce Cobb was on patrol in the area of West 28th and Longcoy streets when he tried to conduct a "subject stop" on an unidentified man, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said in a news release.

Barnes said the event occurred at approximately 12:56 a.m. Sunday.

During the interaction, the man pulled a handgun and began firing shots at Cobb while trying to flee the scene, Barnes said. Cobb returned fire.

"Multiple shots were fired between the suspect and the officer," Ford told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The gunman dropped the weapon and disappeared into a wooded area, Barnes said.

"Officer Cobb has been placed on administrative leave," Barnes said in the release. "This investigation is ongoing."

Barnes said the department is not releasing any more information at this time.

