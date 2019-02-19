NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are biting on the south end of the lake.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said the War Eagle arm is particularly good for crappie. Fish with minnows or jigs six to 10 feet deep around lay-down trees and stick-ups.

For black bass, try Alabama rigs, jerk baits or crawdad-colored crank baits.

Striped bass are scattered lake wide. Fish 30 feet deep with brood minnows or shad. Average water temperature is 43 degrees.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said the south end of the lake is dingy. Anglers who stick with it can catch crappie with minnows or jigs 10 to 20 feet deep.

Stripers are biting brood minnows in the Hickory Creek area. Big stripers to 30 pounds have been caught lately.

Beaver tailwater

Natalie Howe at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting Power Bait in bright colors. The top lures are small spoons, small jigs or countdown Rapalas. Try nymphs or midges when fly fishing.

Howe said walleye should begin moving into the tailwater in the next few weeks.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office reports little fishing activity. Try fishing for black bass along the dam with jig and pigs or plastic worms. For crappie, try minnows around brush. Work the minnows from the bottom to the surface.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting minnows or jigs eight to 10 feet deep over deeper water.

Use liver or bass minnows for catfish. Black bass fishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with any type of soft plastic lure. Try top-water lures in low light.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports tough fishing for black bass. Try locating shad on a depth finder and vertically fish a jigging spoon or ice fishing jig. Shad schools are often over tree tops.

Jerk baits and crank baits may also work in areas where small rock transitions into bigger rock. Points are good places to fish.

Sports on 02/19/2019