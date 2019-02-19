NWA outdoor briefs

Cleanup set for Bob Kidd

Volunteers are needed for a shoreline cleanup and fish habitat work from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Bob Kidd Lake near Prairie Grove.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is hosting the event. The cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon. Trees will be submerged in the lake for fish habitat from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scout troops will build a hiking trail near the lake.

For details call the Game and Fish fisheries office in Rogers, 479-631-6005.

Volunteers needed at Sequoyah

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a cleanup at Lake Sequoyah from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.

Check in begins at 11 a.m. at 6608 E. Lake Sequoyah Drive in Fayetteville. Volunteers with boats are especially needed to reach a remote area of the lake, but all volunteers are welcome. Gloves, tools and lunch will be provided.

For details contact the alliance office at 479-750-8807 or melissa@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Illinois River shown in film

Grand River Dam Authority will present a documentary film on the importance of the Illinois River and Grand River watersheds at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the University of Arkansas student union, room 510.

Titled Our Borrowed Water, the film features scenic footage of the Illinois River and Grand Lake, plus interviews with water quality experts in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Alliance hosts stream workshop

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a free stream management workshop at 9 a.m. on March 2 at the Greenland Community Center, 170 N. Letitia Ave., in Fayetteville.

Participants will learn how to establish and increase the health of riparian buffers along streams to prevent land loss and slow erosion.

Experts from the Watershed Conservation Resource Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will teach the workshop.

Lunch is provided. Register for the workshop by contacting the alliance at 479-750-8007 or melissa@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Event yanks invasive plants

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will hold an invasive plant removal event from 1 to 3 p.m. on March 2 at Sinking Stream Trail.

Meet at the trailhead on Arkansas 12 at 1 p.m. Bring work gloves. Volunteers will remove multiflora rose, Japanese honeysuckle and wintercreeper. The event is part of the park's Aldo Leopold weekend.

For details call the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Chapter offers Leopold event

Sugar Creek chapter of The Ozark Society will honor conservationist Aldo Leopold from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on March 7 at Airship Coffee, 1000 SE Fifth St. in Bentonville.

The movie Green Fire will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Patrons are invited to write postcards regarding Little Sugar Creek and Buffalo River issues. Pizza will be available.

Sports on 02/19/2019