Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Olson suffers stroke

Former Arizona coach Lute Olson has been hospitalized after suffering a minor stroke over the weekend. Banner University Medical Center said in a news release on Monday the 84-year-old Hall of Famer is in good condition, but will need some rehabilitation once he is released from the hospital. Doctors said five days after Olson's retirement in 2008 that the coach had suffered a previously undiagnosed stroke earlier that year. Olson turned an Arizona program that won four games the year before he was hired in 1983 into a national powerhouse. The Wildcats won a national title under him in 1997 and went to the Final Four five times.

Ward out for Spartans

Michigan State forward Nick Ward had surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to be out of for at least a few weeks. Coach Tom Izzo said Ward was injured when his hand was hit or it made contact with the rim in a 62-44 victory over Ohio State on Sunday. "I hope everyone here feels bad for Nick, but I don't want anyone to feel bad for us," Izzo said Monday. "This is the nature of the beast. We have to adjust." Ward is the team's second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7 per game. The 6-foot-9 junior returned to school after putting his name in the NBA Draft after last season. Shooting guard Joshua Langford, the team's third-leading scorer, had season-ending surgery on his left foot this month. The 10th-ranked Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Wednesday and play at No. 7 Michigan on Sunday.

3-on-3 for college seniors

All-Star teams of college seniors will compete for a $150,000 prize in a 3-on-3 tournament before this year's NCAA national championship game. The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, announced on Monday, will be played at the Mall of America in Minneapolis from April 5-7. Only players who have exhausted their NCAA eligibility may participate. The championship team will earn a spot in the 2019 USA Basketball 3X3 National Championship in May. Last year's tournament was won by the Big Ten team of Indiana's Robert Johnson, Minnesota's Nate Mason, Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate and Purdue's Vincent Edwards. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will include 3-on-3 basketball as a medal sport for the first time.

FOOTBALL

Murray waits to measure up

Now that Kyler Murray has decided to play in the NFL instead of reporting to spring training as a first-round draft pick by baseball's Oakland Athletics, the questions can shift to the Heisman Trophy winner's height. The former Oklahoma star said everyone will get their answer at the NFL scouting combine next week. And that was after Murray listed himself at 5-foot-10 Monday before accepting the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's top college quarterback. Murray said being projected as a first-rounder as a quarterback shorter than 6-foot is "crazy to me," while adding he hasn't "seen that since I've been alive." The 21-year-old who was a state championship-winning high school quarterback in the Dallas area said he "wasn't looking very good for the NFL side of things" before his standout season with the Sooners. Murray's only previous college experience was a rough freshman season at Texas A&M.

Bengals RB facing charges

Prosecutors say Cincinnati Bengals running back Mark Walton is facing a marijuana possession charge in Florida. Walton was arrested late Friday on an unrelated battery charge after police say he got into an argument with a Miami couple about his SUV blocking a parking garage entrance. The drug charge came Jan. 16 after police said they smelled marijuana and found drugs in Walton's SUV during a traffic stop in Miami-Dade County. The Miami Herald reported prosecutors did not make the drug charge public until Monday. Instead of being jailed in that case, the 21-year-old signed a document promising to appear in court. Walton posted bond for the battery charge and was released from jail after Friday's arrest. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

TENNIS

Play suspended at Rio Open

Heavy rain ensured there were no completed matches Monday at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro. Only two matches started, but neither got through the first set before the weather set in. Seventh-seeded Malek Jaziri was trailing Federico Delbonis 5-3 and eighth-seeded Nicolas Jarry was down 4-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena when play was suspended. Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and defending champion Diego Schwartzman were scheduled to play today.

Serena returns to top 10

Serena Williams has returned to the top 10 in the tennis rankings for the first time since taking a break to have her first child. Williams dropped as low as 491st upon her return to competition in March 2018 but is up to No. 10 after reaching two Grand Slam finals since, losing to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon and Naomi Osaka at the U.S. Open. Williams hasn't played since her quarterfinal loss to Karolina Pliskova at last month's Australian Open, but she still overtook Caroline Wozniacki. The Danish player's points from reaching last year's Doha semifinals expired this week. Osaka remains at the top of the rankings. Simona Halep is second and Sloane Stephens is third, while Petra Kvitova dropped to fourth.

MOTOR SPORTS

Alfa Romeo unveils F1 car

Alfa Romeo displayed the new Formula One car Monday that will be piloted by former champion Kimi Raikkonen this season. Raikkonen, teammate Antonio Giovinazzi and team principle Frederic Vasseur posed with the white-and-burgundy Alfa Romeo C38 in the pit lane of the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit before preseason testing started. Alfa Romeo is the rebranded name for the Sauber team this season. Raikkonen joined Alfa Romeo from Ferrari, where he won the Italian team's most recent drivers' title in 2007. The 39-year-old Finn is joined by Giovinazzi, a 25-year-old Italian with two Grand Prix races under his belt. Sauber finished eighth in the constructors' standings last year.

BASEBALL

Toles doesn't report to camp

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles did not report to spring training camp on Monday's voluntary full squad reporting day because of an unspecified personal matter. Manager Dave Roberts said there is no timeline for Toles' arrival. The mandatory reporting date is Saturday. "We'll get Andrew here when things work out; he works through some personal things," Roberts said Monday. "He has our full support, certainly." Given the contact he and his staff keep with their players in the offseason, Robert said Toles' absence was surprising. The left-handed hitting Toles spent most of last year at Class AAA Oklahoma City, where he hit .306 with 7 home runs and 39 RBI in 71 games. He was the Dodgers' starting left fielder in the second half of 2016 and until May 9 the following year, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

Sports on 02/19/2019