Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Officials warn of police impersonator who demanded money from Arkansans

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 6:54 p.m. 1comment

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas issued warnings about a suspected scam caller who has impersonated a police officer and demanded money from people after accusing them of committing crimes.

The Bentonville Police Department said the man has called people and referred to himself as Lt. Kenny King. Police Chief Jon Simpson said in a statement Tuesday that the department doesn’t employ anyone by that name.

The suspect reportedly accused callers of harassing underage females and then demanded money from them in exchange for dropping criminal charges, police said.

Simpson said many of the people the phony officer called were in Fort Smith and Lowell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • abb
    February 19, 2019 at 7:03 p.m.

    So.......he identifies as a tax revenuer? Is this how it works?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT