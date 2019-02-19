Sections
Philander Smith student robbed at gunpoint while returning to dorm, Little Rock police say

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 11:32 a.m. 1comment

A Philander Smith student was on his way back to his dorm Monday night when a pair of robbers took several of his possessions at gunpoint, according to Little Rock police.

Authorities said the 18-year-old student was robbed at 11:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Izard Street, near the college’s campus.

Police said two assailants approached the student after getting out of a car, pointed a gun at him and demanded he unlock and give them his phone.

A Little Rock Police Department report said the robbers took an iPhone, $200 in cash, a pair of Nike shoes and a key card for the college. No injuries were noted.

The report listed two male suspects but did not include a description of them. Police searched the area but made no arrests at the time of the report.

