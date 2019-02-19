The Nation in Brief

New Orleans Police crime scene technicians place evidence cones on Elk Place at Canal Street after a police shootout with an armed robbery suspect on Sunday.

5 bystanders injured in police shootout

NEW ORLEANS -- Five people waiting at a downtown New Orleans bus stop were wounded by gunfire during a police shootout with an armed robbery suspect, authorities said.

The shootout that injured five bystanders happened Sunday night. Officials said the robbery suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers with the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana State Police, which stretched over two city blocks.

Police said officers investigating two armed robberies that happened last week confronted a man considered to be a person of interest in the crimes, according to local news reports. Police said the man, whom they haven't identified, fired a gun at officers as they approached.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a news briefing that it was too early to tell who fired the bullets that hit the bystanders at the bus stop.

Of the five who were wounded, three had been released from the hospital by Monday afternoon while two others remained hospitalized, according to police spokesman Andy Cunningham. He said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. Officials haven't released the victims' names. A New Orleans police officer also suffered injuries when his vehicle flipped as he attempted to reach the scene.

Georgia court backs breath-test refuser

ATLANTA -- A driver's refusal to submit to a breath test cannot be used as evidence in a criminal trial for a drunken-driving case, Georgia's Supreme Court ruled Monday, throwing out that part of the state law as unconstitutional.

The high court unanimously agreed the provision violated the Georgia Constitution's protection against self-incrimination.

Justice Nels S.D. Peterson, in the ruling, acknowledged the Supreme Court's decision could make it more difficult to prosecute drunken-driving offenses. But Peterson added: "The right to be free from compelled self-incrimination does not wax or wane based on the severity of a defendant's alleged crimes."

The decision came in a case in which a driver challenged an arrest in Clarke County on a charge of driving under the influence. Andrea Elliott refused to submit to a breath test when she was arrested in August 2015, and prosecutors sought to use that refusal against her in a criminal trial, according to the Supreme Court ruling.

Her lawyer argued the admission of that evidence at trial would violate her constitutional rights against self-incrimination. A lower court disagreed, and Elliott appealed the decision to the Georgia Supreme Court, which ruled in her favor Monday.

Oakland diocese releases list of accused

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Catholic Diocese of Oakland, Calif., has released the names of 45 priests, deacons and religious brothers who officials say are "credibly accused" of sexually abusing minors.

The Oakland diocese's list goes back to 1962 -- when the diocese was founded. None of the men are currently in the ministry. Of the 45 people named, 20 were priests.

The Oakland diocese is among many across the country that have released names amid a scandal involving pedophile priests and decades of church cover-ups.

Most of the listed abuse dates from the 1960s into the 1980s. Diocese officials say there have been no credible accusations of abuse since 1988, but they acknowledge that the list may grow in the coming months.

The majority of those named have been previously identified through court filings or news articles. But five names had not been in the public domain until now, said Stephan Wilcox, chancellor of the Oakland diocese.

The list of names and information has been provided to the Alameda County district attorney to determine whether prosecutions are warranted. Aside from the fact that many of the accused have died, Wilcox said that statutes of limitations may be an issue.

None of 4 convicted in prison-riot trial

WILMINGTON, Del. -- The trial for four inmates charged with murder in a 2017 Delaware prison riot ended Monday with no convictions.

Jurors deliberated for about five days before acquitting Abednego Baynes, 26, and Kevin Berry, 28, of all charges filed after the uprising at Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna in February 2017, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.

Officer Steven Floyd died during the 18-hour standoff. The two other guards were released, and a prison counselor was rescued by police.

The jury could not reach unanimous verdicts on riot and assault charges against John Bramble, 29. Jurors also didn't reach a unanimous decision on murder charges and a riot charge against Obadiah Miller, 26. The two were acquitted of all other charges.

Deputy Attorney General John Downs declined comment as he left the courthouse after the verdict.

Four more inmates from the building are scheduled to go to trial on murder charges next month.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/Rapid City Journal/RYAN HERMENS

Alpacas visit the downtown branch of the Rapid City, S.D., Pub- lic Library on Monday.

A Section on 02/19/2019