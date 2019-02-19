Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Richard Osburn, 55, of 1961 Red Tip Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Patrick James Doyle, 59, of 3416 Columbus Ave. in Sandusky, Ohio, was arrested Sunday in connection with rape. Doyle was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Steven Pearish of 865 N. Lola Lane was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving and forgery. He was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,50 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Darrell Dewayne Mitts, 52, of 2397 Packsaddle Road in Waldron was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Mitts was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Tom Fry, 69, of 5758 Har-Ber Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. He was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Phuc Nguyen, 23, of 1636 Par Lane was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. He was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Tyler Davis, 21, of 1420 Battery Drive in Prairie Grove was arrested Sunday in connection with theft of property, commercial burglary and forgery. He was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

NW News on 02/19/2019