Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's running for president in 2020

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:22 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 that he is running for president in 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose insurgent 2016 presidential campaign reshaped Democratic politics, announced Tuesday that he is running for president in 2020.

"Our campaign is not only about defeating Donald Trump," the 77-year-old self-described democratic socialist said in an email to supporters. "Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice."

An enthusiastic progressive who embraces proposals ranging from Medicare for All to free college tuition, Sanders stunned the Democratic establishment in 2016 with his spirited challenge to Hillary Clinton. While she ultimately became the party's nominee, his campaign helped lay the groundwork for the leftward lurch that has dominated Democratic politics in the Trump era.

The question now for Sanders is whether he can stand out in a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates who also embrace many of his policy ideas and are newer to the national political stage. That's far different from 2016, when he was Clinton's lone progressive adversary.

Still, there is no question that Sanders will be a formidable contender for the Democratic nomination. He won more than 13 million votes in 2016 and dozens of primaries and caucuses. He opens his campaign with a nationwide organization and a proven small-dollar fundraising effort.

"We're gonna win," Sanders told CBS.

He said he was going to launch "what I think is unprecedented in modern American history": a grassroots movement "to lay the groundwork for transforming the economic and political life of this country."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • RBear
    February 19, 2019 at 6:32 a.m.

    Whatever. Didn't say our party was short of crazy old uncles. Bernie has a few good ideas, but he's too far to the left for me or many other progressives. With Hillary out of the mix (and yes, she's out), it will leave some air for others to challenge his ideas on a more distinct level.
    ...
    Like I said, we have our share of the extremes just as the Republican Party has its share. Heck, one even made it to the WH.
  • WGT
    February 19, 2019 at 6:58 a.m.

    Good! This nation needs, wants, and shall have a responsible, level headed, compassionate leader with a proven track record of being on the right side of all issues.
  • Skeptic1
    February 19, 2019 at 7:37 a.m.

    Run Bernie run! MAGA
  • Skeptic1
    February 19, 2019 at 7:38 a.m.

    WGT...did you say that with a straight face?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT