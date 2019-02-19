MEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU's Cockfield named player of the week

Arkansas State University senior guard Ty Cockfield was named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Cockfield averaged 33 points on 57.1 percent (20 of 35) shooting, including 50 percent (6 of 12) from three-point range and 20 of 21 (95.2 percent) at the free-throw line.

Cockfield had a career-high 39 points against Texas State, the sixth-highest single-game scoring total in program history. Cockfield added 27 points against Texas-Arlington, hitting seven free throws down the stretch to secure the Red Wolves' 83-79 victory.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Harding's Lampo earns weekly honor

Harding University sophomore forward Kelly Lampo was named the Great American Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

Lampo averaged 31.5 points and 8 rebounds in victories against Arkansas Tech University and Henderson State University.

She scored 24 points as the Lady Bisons won at Arkansas Tech for just the fourth time in 32 attempts.

She scored 39 points, the highest total in the GAC this year and one point off the school record, and had 12 rebounds against the Reddies.

Lampo shot 61.5 percent from the field for the week.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU men third, women sixth at Sun Belt

The Arkansas State University men are third and women sixth after the first day of the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Ala.

Louisiana-Lafayette leads the men's field with 41.5 points, followed by Texas State (37), Arkansas State (28), Appalachian State (26), South Alabama (24.5) and Texas-Arlington (21).

ASU's Carter Shell won the long jump, setting a personal-best with a leap of 24-9.25, the seventh longest in program history.

Texas State tops the women's field with 47 points and is followed by South Alabama (37), Appalachian State (21), Texas-Arlington (21), Georgia State (15) and Arkansas State (14).

MEN'S GOLF

Hogs 11th after first round in California

The University of Arkansas men's golf team shot an opening-round 300 on Monday and stands 11th in The Prestige in La Quinta, Calif.

Top-ranked Oklahoma State leads the field after shooting a 6-under-par 278, followed by LSU (279), UCLA (286), Pepperdine (289) and Oregon (290).

William Buhl led the Razorbacks with a 3-over-par 74 to tie for 36th. Mason Overstreet and Tyson Reeder are one stroke behind Buhl, each shooting a 75 and tying for 43rd. Julian Perico shot a 76 and is tied for 49th, while Luis Garza is tied for 76th with an 80.

Reeder and Perico each made 13 pars, tying for the third-best total in the field after the first round. Buhl and Overstreet tied for the team lead with two birdies.

UCA duo near top at LaTour

Two University of Central Arkansas golfers are in the hunt for first place after two rounds at the LaTour Intercollegiate in Mathews, La.

Miles Smith posted a two-round total of even-par 144 and is tied for seventh, while Mason Keller, who is competing as an individual, posted a 3-over 147 and sits in a tie for 13th.

Keller fired a career-best 72 during the second round.

Smith has made a team-leading seven birdies through and fired a season-best 69 (3 under) in the second round.

Arkansas Tech second in South Carolina

Arkansas Tech University is in second place after the second round of the Newberry College Invitational on Monday in Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Wonder Boys shot a 4-under 284 and trail only Florida Southern, which leads the field with an 8-under 568.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech leads in Texas

Arkansas Tech University is in first place after Monday's opening round of the St. Edwards Invitational in Austin, Texas.

Arkansas Tech carded a 301 (21 over) and is two shots ahead of Rogers State University (303) going into the second round.

BASEBALL

McDearmon keys Tech victory

Dylan McDearmon went 2 for 5 with a home run, a double and 2 RBI to lead Arkansas Tech University to a 7-2 victory over Union University on Monday in Russellville.

Zach Kesterson picked up his first victory of the season after pitching five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, for the Wonder Boys (6-6).

Harding sweeps Williams Baptist

Harding University scored 23 runs on 20 hits, and seven pitchers combined to allow just two earned runs Monday in a doubleheader sweep of Williams Baptist College in Searcy.

Connor Kelly and Luke Van Dover combined for five hits to pace Harding (9-3) in a 10-1 victory in the opener.

Nolan Fertig went 2 for 3 with 3 runs and 4 RBI, including an inside-the-park home run in the Bisons' 13-3 victory in the second game.

SOFTBALL

Harding sweeps doubleheader

The Harding softball team swept a doubleheader Monday against Emporia State in Searcy, winning 4-3 and 7-2. Briley Feringa and Kyndal Pirtle each had two hits for Harding (8-2) in the opener.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 02/19/2019