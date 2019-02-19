Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Store employee no longer has job after confrontation with teen wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:40 a.m. 3comments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An employee of a clothing and shoe store in a suburban Kansas City shopping mall no longer has a job after a confrontation with a teen wearing a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap.

A video that shows part of Saturday's encounter at a Vans Off the Wall store in Overland Park, Kansas, was posted by a Twitter account called Red Nation Rising. It shows the teen's mom telling another store employee that her 14-year-old son was asked to take off his hat as he entered the store. She said that when her son didn't respond, the employee swore at him.

Asked whether the employee was fired, Vans Global Brand Communications spokeswoman Laura Doherty said in an email that she could confirm only that "the employee is no longer with the company." She says the employee's actions were "in contrast with our company's values and belief in personal expression."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • abb
    February 19, 2019 at 12:08 p.m.

    LOL! Fire the snowflakes!

  • JiminyC56
    February 19, 2019 at 12:13 p.m.

    He should have been fired. Discrimination and intimidation has no place in our country.
  • RBear
    February 19, 2019 at 12:25 p.m.

    Just leave the Trump idiots alone. Wearing that hat pretty much brands them as issue illiterates anyway. I just ignore them and chalk them up as ignorant fools.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT