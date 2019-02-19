Virginia lawmakers back speed-camera bill

Virginia lawmakers have approved legislation that would allow state troopers to use handheld speed cameras to issue citations in work zones. The bill awaits the governor's signature. Shown, construction work along Route 7 crossing over I-495 in McLean, Virginia, on Nov. 18, 2010. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Tracy A Woodward

Virginia lawmakers have approved legislation to allow the commonwealth's first speed-camera program, a significant shift for a state that has been slow to embrace technology that has long been used by law enforcement agencies elsewhere in the nation.

The legislation, if signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, would allow Virginia State Police troopers to use the cameras only in highway work zones.

A trooper's vehicle would have to have its blue flashing lights activated, and signs warning of camera use would have to be placed within 1,000 feet of the work zone.

Tickets would be issued by mail for vehicles traveling at least 12 mph over the posted speed limit. Republican state Sen. Bill Carrico, the legislation's sponsor, said in bill hearings that drivers would be able to contest the $125 fine.

A spokesman for Northam said he "will review this bill once it reaches his desk" but declined to say whether he supports the measure.

Although the program would be limited in its scope, it would signal a tryout of automated enforcement in Virginia after years of opposition to plans for widespread deployment of speed cameras.

"It's a good start. It at least gets people used to the notion of cameras recording their license plates, but it is only a baby step," said Paul Reynolds, a professor emeritus of computer science at the University of Virginia, who has studied speeding in the Charlottesville area and has advocated for the cameras' use.

More than 130 communities nationwide have speed-camera programs and 422 have red-light cameras, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Maryland and Washington, D.C., are known as national leaders in their use of automated speed enforcement.

In Virginia, several proposals for use of the technology on state highways and near school zones have failed in recent years. The work-zone bill, however, was easily approved, with lawmakers citing the dangers of work zones because of lane shifts and uneven pavement, as well as the need to protect workers.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported 12 work-zone fatalities in the state in 2017, up 20 percent from 2016. Crashes were up nearly 10 percent at 2,666. Nationwide, four out of five work-zone fatalities are drivers, and there are about 700 such fatalities each year, according to the Virginia department.

Supporters say cameras will provide authorities with an important enforcement tool and will deter speeders, particularly in areas such as Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, where there is a significant amount of roadwork.

"It's safer than pulling someone over on the highway," state Sen. David Marsden, a Democrat, said during a discussion of the proposal last month.

"And it's really a bonus to the citizens if they are not getting traffic points here. They are just getting a civil penalty."

In Maryland, work-zone speed cameras are generally placed on SUVs hidden on the shoulder of the work zone, and violators are ticketed for exceeding the posted work-zone speed limit by 12 mph or greater.

According to a AAA analysis, Maryland issued more than 1.3 million work-zone speed-camera tickets in a four-year period, from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2016, collecting about $54 million in fines. Data also indicate that the number of work-zone fatalities has declined in Maryland since the implementation of the automated enforcement system.

Washington deploys speed cameras in about 300 locations and targets areas with chronic speeding problems. In 2017, the city issued more than 1 million speed-camera tickets and collected nearly $104 million in revenue.

A Section on 02/19/2019