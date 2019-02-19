Voting enters final hours as Searcy vies to win $500,000, slot on Hulu show

It's come down to the final hours in Searcy's bid to receive a $500,000 makeover and to appear on a series on a major streaming platform.

Voting closes at 10 p.m. in the city's quest to be featured in Hulu’s Small Business Revolution - Main Street. Five other finalists are also competing for the opportunity.

Votes can be cast at gosearcy.com. Visitors can submit more than one vote per day if they have multiple email addresses and devices, the website states.

Amy Burton, executive director of Main Street Searcy, said she has been working with others to reach as many people as possible before voting ends.

“We are boots on the ground grassroots,” Burton said, laughing. “I think this has probably been one of the most unproductive work days in the state of Arkansas.”

Burton said advocates pushing for Searcy’s win have been emailing and sending text messages and contacting family and friends, whether they live in Arkansas or not.

“We knew going into this that, in order to win this, we had to have support not just from Searcy, but far and beyond,” Burton said. “And we’re seeing it.”

She said votes for Searcy have been coming in from as far away as Switzerland, Japan and Australia.

Searcy had the highest number of votes until Monday, when Durant, Okla. slid into the top spot, she said. The city’s change in position lit a fire under those who want to see a victory, she said.

“We have done a tremendous push in the past 18 hours,” Burton said.

Searcy will find out whether it won on Feb. 26. Burton said a watch party will be hosted at Benton Auditorium on Harding’s campus at 6 p.m.

Whether it wins or not, the contest has been an effective tool for getting the word out about the city, Burton said.

“We are already seeing the positive economic benefits and we haven’t even won it,” she said.

Suzanne Raiford, who owns Daisy’s Lunchbox in Searcy, said people should continue to place their votes.

“Just keep voting,” Raiford said. “We’re in second place right now, and I know that we can pull it off if we all pull together and keep on voting.”