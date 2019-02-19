Walmart, Car-Mart scheduled to release 4Q earnings reports

Walmart Inc. will release its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2019 earnings results before the stock markets open today. The report and related materials will be available on the company's corporate website at 6 a.m.

America's Car Mart Inc. is also scheduled to release a quarterly earnings report today after the stock markets close.

Walmart executives will hold a live conference call with investors at 7 a.m. Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and chief executive officer, and Bret Biggs, its executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the Bentonville retailer's fourth-quarter and fiscal year performance, as well as its outlook for fiscal 2020, which began Feb. 1.

The call will be webcast live, and may be accessed by logging on to corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call event. Afterward, the archived webcast will be made available beginning around noon, according to a Walmart news release.

Analysts on average expect the Bentonville retailer to report quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share on revenue of $138.66 billion, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters.

Bentonville-based used-car dealer America's Car-Mart Inc. will hold a conference call with analysts at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The average estimate of four analysts predicts Car-Mart earnings of $1.03 cents per share for the quarter that ended Jan. 31, with the average of two analyst predictions on revenue for the quarter standing at $164 million, according to Yahoo.com. Bentonville-based Car-Mart operates 143 dealerships in 11 states.

The conference call may be heard by dialing (877) 776-4031. Callers should dial in 10 minutes before the call starts. A replay will begin two hours after the call is completed. It will be available for the next 30 days at (855) 859-2056 and can be accessed with the conference ID number 4196898.

The conference call also will be cast on the Car-Mart website carmart.com.

