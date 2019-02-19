Waterfalls tumble deep in Madison County WMA

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Dennis and Linda Heter gaze mid-January at a waterfall tucked away in the forest at the Madison County Wildlife Management Area. The 14,000 acre tract of public land administered by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is located between Huntsville and Eureka Springs.

Trek to a wilderness waterfall in winter and the rewards can be threefold.

First comes a scenic hike through the woods to find the cascade. Then there's the roar and majesty of clear, cold water free falling over cliff or ledge.

Waterfall Road To reach the waterfall, travel five miles from Madison County Wildlife Management Area headquarters along the main road through the tract. Look for a sign on the right that says 1150 Private Road. Here you’ll see two gravel roads heading east. Take the one on the right. A high clearance vehicle is recommended. Drive downhill about one-half mile to a pull-off spot on the left. Park here. The waterfall is just beyond the pull-off spot. Source: Staff report

Waterfall wanderers who embrace the cold may be greeted with an added show. Curtains of icicles appear as long, frozen daggers sculpted by a deep freeze. The icy art rounds out a triple treat of a wilderness waterfall quest.

The McIlroy Madison County Wildlife Management Area is known mostly for deer and turkey hunting. This vast tract of rugged country sports its share of waterfall jewels.

Dennis "Hete" Heter and his wife, Linda, know their way around the 14,000-acre tract managed by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The avid hikers were happy to lead the way for an afternoon tour of the waterfalls of Madison County.

Explorers who aren't so thrilled about hiking will be happy to know there are waterfalls here that are close to a road.

Dennis Heter steered his pickup along the well maintained gravel that starts at the headquarters of the wildlife management area. This is the main drag through the tract. Entry to the area is at a big sign along Arkansas 23 between Huntsville and Eureka Springs.

The gravel road twists by a couple of primitive camping areas, but not much else. Acres and acres of hardwood and pine forest make for a pleasant drive to the waterfall.

Five miles into the trip, Heter turned right and followed a narrow two-track road down a hill. He parked at a pull-off spot one-half mile down this road.

Stepping out of the pickup, the joyous sound of falling water tickled the earlobes. The waterfall was that close.

The 20-foot cascade is deep in the forest, but driving directions and information about the waterfall is in the latest edition of "Arkansas Waterfalls Guidebook" by Tim Ernst.

In the book, Ernst calls this one "Road 299" waterfall. Ernst writes that half of the waterfalls in his guidebook didn't have names, so he named them.

Linda Heter noticed the waterfall in the book one fine day and set out to find it.

"I was surprised how easy it was to get to," she said.

Close to the pickup, the couple looked at some concrete remains, perhaps what's left of an old sawmill. Large bolts jut from big chunks of concrete. They appear similar to the bolts seen on the foundation of the Peter Van Winkle sawmill visitors see along the Historic Van Winkle Trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Beyond the concrete, the Heters scrambled over a toppled cedar tree. In a dozen more steps they stood at the top of the waterfall. The clear, wet-weather stream that creates the cascade flowed over bedrock before spilling over the lip of the bluff.

To see the waterfall in all its glory, hike around to the right along the bluff for a ways. In 50 yards or so, it's possible to scoot downhill, follow the creek and stand right beside the waterfall. Get close enough and icy droplets tickle a hiker's nose.

The cascade is the centerpiece of a beautiful bluff area. The Heters hiked along the bluff for quite a distance and it just kept going and going.

This sunny, warm day was ideal for an introduction to this waterfall. A day later, the bottom dropped out of the thermometer. An arctic front had people scrambling for firewood. Another trip to the waterfall was in order, this time for icicles.

Waterfall explorers on this trek included Tom and Karen Mowry of Nob Hill and Gene Williams of War Eagle. Ah yes, icicles hung in dazzling curtains of white on both sides of the waterfall. Not only that, the waterfall was rocking with twice the volume of water.

Since author Ernst had named the waterfall himself, Karen Mowry figured she could do the same. "Road 299 just isn't a pretty enough name," she said. So the group dubbed it Icicle Falls.

Visitors to the waterfall can christen it with their own special name.

