Arkansas man faces murder charge in death of toddler

A western Arkansas man accused of killing his fiancee's two-year-old daughter in November is facing a murder charge, authorities said.

Jordan Shreeve, 34, was charged with the death of the two-year-old following his arrest last week at a Van Buren hotel, according to the local police department.

Authorities said the girl was found dead on Nov. 8, 2018 in her mother’s home in the 2200 block of Granite Circle in Van Buren.

An autopsy revealed the two-year-old suffered severe head trauma. Police later ruled the death a homicide and charged Shreeve with first-degree murder.

A Van Buren Police spokesman said Tuesday the department is investigating what led to the toddler's death.

Police said Shreeve left the state for three months and was arrested when he returned to Van Buren from Michigan.

He remained in the Crawford County jail on Tuesday ahead of a court hearing this week, the sheriff’s office said.