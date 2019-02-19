Sections
Windstream delays 4Q earnings report

by David Smith | Today at 3:09 a.m. | Updated February 19, 2019 at 3:09 a.m. 0comments

Windstream Holdings Inc., a Little Rock-based telecommunications firm with 1.4 million consumers and small businesses in 18 states, announced Monday that it will postpone the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results.

Windstream previously planned to release earnings Thursday.

The rural phone company company now plans to release its earnings no later than March 18.

The decision comes after a New York federal judge's ruling on Friday that Windstream defaulted on its bonds in 2015 when it spun off Uniti Group Inc. Actions by Windstream subsidiary Windstream Services amounted to a breach of its financial covenants, making Aurelius Capital Management, a New York hedge fund, entitled to a $310 million judgment.

The company said it is continuing to evaluate its options, including post-trial motions and an appeal. The company also has warned that a defeat in the case could force it to seek bankruptcy protection.

