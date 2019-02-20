Bomb threat ends City Hall meeting

A bomb threat Tuesday night drew a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting to an abrupt close after Mayor Frank Scott Jr. asked attendees to evacuate City Hall, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

Capt. Jason Weaver said someone called and claimed to have had a 12-gauge shotgun and a bomb and the intention to take everyone in City Hall hostage. The call came in just before 7 p.m., according to dispatch records.

Weaver said the evacuation was a precaution.

By 7:30 p.m., city directors and residents who had gone to the meeting were gone, and Weaver said Little Rock police would check the building for anything out of place.

At 8:30 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department put out a statement via Twitter that said the building had been cleared and no threat was found. Scott said in a social media post that City Hall would resume business as usual this morning.

Police: Small statue wielded in attack

A Hensley woman is suspected of using a small cement statue to strike another woman on her head multiple times Tuesday, an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies on Tuesday arrested Lindella Withers, 56, on a charge of second-degree battery, the report said.

Withers told deputies that the woman had been harassing her, according to the report.

Withers was in the Pulaski County jail without bail as of Tuesday evening.

Woman arrested in threats on life

A Jacksonville woman was arrested Tuesday after what police said were repeated threats to kill a veteran.

Veterans Affairs police officers said two people reported that Stacie Ann Berlin, 44, threatened multiple times to kill a woman. One woman said Berlin told her that several people were looking for her and intended to kill her, the report said. No reason for the threats was mentioned in the arrest report.

Berlin was in the Pulaski County jail with no bail as of Tuesday evening.

