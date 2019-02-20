COTO, ASU agree to merger

College of the Ouchitas in Malvern agreed on Wednesday to join the Arkansas State University System on Jan. 1.

The COTO Board of Trustees and the ASU System Board of Trustees approved resolutions authorizing the merger at meetings held on the campus in Malvern. ASU System Board Chair Niel Crowson and COTO Board Chair Bill Fowler signed the agreement and transition plan, along with board secretaries, Price Gardner and Rodney Allen.

The merger is contingent upon approval by the Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees.

College of the Ouachitas will become a member campus of the ASU System and will not be a branch campus or satellite campus of any other two-year or four-year institution. The name by which the college will be known will be agreed upon by both boards prior to Jan. 1.

Steve Rook, who became president of COTO in 2016, will continue as the chief executive of the campus with the title of chancellor when the merger is completed.

Credit will be freely transferrable between COTO and other ASU System campuses. COTO is currently among 20 two-year institutions that have transfer articulation agreements with Arkansas State in Jonesboro for students who choose to continue their education beyond an associate degree. The 18 agreements with COTO include programs in business, computer science, humanities and communication.

COTO enrolls nearly 1,700 students annually and has 110 full-time faculty and staff with an annual operating budget of more than $12 million.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.