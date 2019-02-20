Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 7

Taylor and Cyndee Prewitt, Jacksonville, daughter

Feb.11

Edrick and Stacey Tan, Austin, son

Feb. 14

Londraies Thomas and Kimberly Lewis, Little Rock, daughter

Feb. 16

Cameron Tanner and Destiny Jackson, Jacksonville, daughter

Marriage Licenses

Thomas Sanford, 46, and Monica De La Garza, 39, both of Little Rock.

Carlos Strickland, 49, and Maschell Spearmon, 53, both of Little Rock.

Patrick Carruth, 39, and Stacy Reed, 45, both of Little Rock.

La Vandra Joyner, 34, and Angel Robinson, 34, both of Eudora.

Kevin Carter, 37, and Shericee Barnum, 21, both of Little Rock.

William Hargroves, 60, and Arleathia Dean, 48, both of Maumelle.

Ashley Leichmon, 33, and Jeremy Crockett, 33, both of Little Rock.

Austin Crain, 36, and Megan Shaughnessy, 27, both of Little Rock.

Karl Harris, 42, and Lisa Johnson, 42, both of Little Rock.

Steven Struthers, 37, and Ashley Milam, 35, both of Little Rock.

Sharelle Boyd, 33, and Mario Johnson, 32, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Tolbert, 23, and Chelsea Moore, 19, both of Jacksonville.

Aundra Ganaway, 43, and Lakisha Neal, 40, both of Little Rock.

Walter Clements Jr., 34, and Marlena Smith, 31, both of Mabelvale.

Erin McKeown, 31, and Christopher Kelley, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Allen Mems, 37, and Tawaina Custer, 35, both of Bryant.

Jacob McDonald, 31, and Brittany Baty, 32, both of Roland.

James Isaacs, 45, and Bobbie Brown, 45, both of Little Rock.

Tasha Williams, 31, and Brandon Smith, 32, both of Jacksonville.

Christopher Nelson, 37, and Taneka Smith, 34, both of Jacksonville.

Brian Terrell, 48, and Christina Rodriguez, 45, both of Sherwood.

Orenthal Walker, 26, and Erica Hayes, 24, both of Jacksonville.

Rylan Jones, 42, and Kimberly Talley, 45, both of Little Rock.

Perry Hunter, 58, and Lamonda Anderson, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Patrick Wilson, 45, and Patricia Beavers, 41, both of Little Rock.

Michael Franklin Sr, 31, and Brittany Brown, 30, both of Little Rock.

Marco Flores, 33, and Maria Renteria, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Austin Ziomke, 24, and Nichole Schroeder, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Antinia Mayo, 20, and Jailand Davis, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Michael Butler, 34, and Dejah Felton, 21, both of North Little Rock.

Jose Arrendondo Vazquez, 50, and Edelmira Vazquez Figueroa, 42, both of Warren.

Carl Middleton, 55, and Eugenia Cox, 56, both of Mablevale.

Kristen Leger, 28, of Maumelle, and Steven Green-Karetov, 28, of Conway.

Jeffrey McKenna, 46, and Patricia Martin, 46, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-645 Kimberly Shaw v. Christopher Shaw.

19-649 Kevin Richardson v. Quinita Richardson.

19-650 Carole Recania v. James Recania.

19-644 Kavin Bizzell v. Alicia Bizzell.

19-647 Robert Harris v. Brandi Harris.

19-648 Nathan Pettit v. Deanna Pettit.

19-651 Shoshanna Wenger v. Nathanel Wenger.

19-652 James Johnson Jr v. Shamonda Johnson.

19-654 Joshua Herrier v. Ashley Herrier.

19-655 Judd Shadwick v. Heather Shadwick.

19-657 Tami Gray v. Jeremy Gray.

19-658 Joshua Akers v. Nicole Akers.

19-664 Erica Solomon v. Kevin Solomon.

19-655 Angelica Bermudez v. Anthony Gallo.

GRANTED

17-3512 Darnell McClinton v. Jeanetta McClinton.

18-1769 Wesley Moreno v. Ruben Moreno.

18-2249 Toniya Hobbs v. Deldrick Hobbs.

18-2601 Shareeka Matheny v. James Matheny Jr.

18-2875 Alex Floerchinger v. Samantha Floerchinger.

18-4137 Erica Williams v. Herman Williams.

18-4457 Joanna Kelley v. Michael Kelley.

19-185 Lisa Beemblossom v. David Beemblossom.

Metro on 02/20/2019