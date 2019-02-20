Dodgers pioneer Newcombe dies

In this Aug. 18, 2012, file photo, former Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe stands on the field at Turner Field, where he received the Beacon of Hope Award before the Civil Rights Game, in Atlanta.

LOS ANGELES -- Don Newcombe, the hard-throwing Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who was one of the first black players in the major leagues and who went on to win the rookie of the year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards, has died. He was 92.

The team confirmed that Newcombe died Tuesday morning after a lengthy illness.

"Don Newcombe's presence and life established him as a role model for major leaguers across the country," Dodgers President Stan Kasten said. "He was a constant presence at Dodger Stadium, and players always gravitated to him for his endless advice and leadership. The Dodgers meant everything to him, and we are all fortunate he was a part of our lives."

Newcombe, like Dodgers teammate Jackie Robinson, was signed by Branch Rickey from the Negro Leagues and went on to make a huge mark in the major leagues.

"Newk" was a fierce presence on the mound, a 6-foot-4 and 225-pound bear of a man who stared down hitters and backed up anyone foolish enough to crowd the plate.

He was a four-time All-Star and won 20 games three different times.

"Don Newcombe had a ton of talent and he was a great competitor," former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, who was a teammate of Newcombe's, said in a statement. "He was a helluva pitcher and he was one of the best hitting pitchers I have ever seen."

His greatest year was 1956 when he went 27-7 and won both the Cy Young Award, then only given to one pitcher for both leagues, and the National League MVP award.

Newcombe, Robinson and catcher Roy Campanella were a trio of black stars for the Dodgers who often supported each other.

"We came up with a strategy," Newcombe later recalled. "We knew the impact we were attempting would have. We had to endure. [Robinson's] character, his backbone, his guts -- those were the keys. Jackie was the leader under Mr. Rickey."

Newcombe's Dodgers were perennial also-rans who specialized in winning the National League pennant then losing the World Series to the Yankees. Newcombe played on three pennant winners with the Dodgers and the World Series champions in 1955, the year they finally beat the Yankees.

Born June 14, 1926, in Madison, N.J., Newcombe pitched in the Negro Leagues starting in 1944 at age 18. In 1945 he had an 8-3 record with the Newark Eagles and won the attention of the Brooklyn Dodgers organization.

He went 17-8 in 1949, his first season with the Dodgers and was named NL Rookie of the Year.

Newcombe, Robinson and Larry Doby of the Cleveland Indians became the first black players to appear in an All-Star game that season, when the Dodgers hosted the mid-season contest at Ebbets Field.

On July 8, 1949, Newcombe and Hank Thompson of the New York Giants became the first black pitcher and hitter to face each other in a major league game.

Like many ballplayers of his generation, Newcombe lost some prime years to military service, giving the Army the 1952 and 1953 seasons. "Wait until next year" had become a virtual mantra in Brooklyn as the Dodgers won the National League title in 1947, 1949, 1952 and 1953, only to lose the World Series every time.

The Dodgers finally beat the Yankees in the 1955 World Series and Newcombe went 20-5 during the regular season, winning 18 of his first 19 decisions. On the day of his 20th victory, he hit his seventh home run of the season, a National League record for a pitcher at the time.

But Newcombe always struggled in the postseason. He lost the first game of the 1955 series to the Yankees and was passed over in favor of Johnny Podres after preparing to pitch in Game 7. He was 0-4 with an 8.59 ERA in career World Series appearances.

In his MVP year of 1956, Newcombe became the first black pitcher to lead either league in victories. Brooklyn won another pennant that year, but lost the World Series to the Yankees in seven games, with Newcombe defeated in the final game.

Newcombe faded quickly after 1956 as he pitched for the transplanted Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians.

In a 10-year major-league career he had a 149-90 record and a 3.56 ERA.

Photo by AP file photo

Pitcher Don Newcombe (second from right) won rookie of the year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards while helping teammates Roy Campanella (far left) and Jackie Robinson, as well as Larry Doby of the Cleveland Indians, integrate the league. Newcombe, 92, died Tuesday after a lengthy illness.

Sports on 02/20/2019