Flu deaths climb to 31 in Arkansas

With 6 additional flu deaths reported, the total number of people who have died in Arkansas from flu-related illness so far this season has risen to 31, according to Department of Health officials.

The information comes from a weekly report by the agency on the spread of influenza across the state through Saturday.

One of the 31 influenza-related deaths was a child under the age of 5, the department said.

According to officials, Arkansas continues to experience “widespread” flu activity. Since Sept. 30, over 15,200 positive influenza tests have been reported in 71 of the state’s counties.

The department said it is aware of 11 schools that closed briefly due to the flu since Saturday, and the average school absenteeism rate in Arkansas was 7 percent.

Flu seasons generally stretch from October to May, with the season’s height beginning in December and running through March, according to the department. Meg Mirivel, department spokesman, said in a previous interview that with cases occurring later than usual, however, the season may continue through later months.