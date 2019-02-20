Hayes center hosts black history event

A cultural program and lunch to observe Black History Month will be Feb. 28 for members of the Patrick Hays Senior Citizens Center, 401 W. Pershing Blvd., the center announced in a news release

The program, titled "We've Come This Far By Faith," is scheduled for 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The program, coordinated and to be hosted by Bernice Laney, a Hays Center volunteer, will include musical selections from the Patrick Hays Ensemble Choir and a performance by the Dynamic Drummers from Booker T. Washington Elementary School. There also will be poetry readings, and Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech will be read by center members.

Hays Center members may purchase tickets at the office for $5 until Friday. More information is available by contacting the center's office at (501) 975-4297 or emailing haysseniorcenter@nlr.ar.gov.

Metro on 02/17/2019