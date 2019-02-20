Health department confirms 3 mumps cases at UA

State health officials confirmed at least three mumps cases at the University of Arkansas’ flagship campus in Fayetteville, urging students and staff Wednesday to update their vaccinations to combat the viral infection.

The Arkansas Department of Health said it's recorded at least three people who've been sickened in recent weeks at the school, and another person who may have contracted the contagious disease.

Health officials said in a statement Wednesday that they're working with the university and those who may have been exposed to mumps through close contact with people who’ve already contracted it.

The virus is often spread through the respiratory droplets and saliva of a person who has it, officials said.

Its signature symptoms include swollen and puffy cheeks, but it can lead to more serious conditions, such as infertility, deafness and inflammation of the brain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Once a person has mumps, there is no way to treat it, though symptoms tend to go away within a few weeks. Adults tend to experience more severe symptoms than children, according to health officials.

ADH pointed to vaccines at the Washington County Local Health Unit and other local doctors offices and pharmacies that offer vaccinations.

The mumps vaccinations, known as MMR, is 88 percent effective in preventing the affliction, the health department said.

Wednesday’s announcement follows a significant outbreak between August 2016 and August 2017 that saw some 3,000 confirmed cases of mumps across the country, the second-highest nationwide outbreak in three decades, according to the CDC.