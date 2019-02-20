High school basketball roundups

BOYS

CABOT 63, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 60 Fort Smith Northside had a chance in the final seconds but couldn't come through, as Cabot played the role of spoiler at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse in Fort Smith. Jaylin Williams finished with a game-high 19 points to lead Northside (16-11, 7-6 6A-Central), but missed the potential tying three-pointer that would have sent the game into overtime. Jermualle Norwood added 12 points for the Grizzlies who made four first half three-pointers. Jacob Hudson led Cabot (18-8, 6-7) with 18 points. Seth Vance added 14 points, including four three-pointers, while Kairo Rudolph had 11 for the Panthers.

WEST MEMPHIS 64, GREENE COUNTY TECH 52 Chris Moore poured in a game-high 16 points, and West Memphis (22-5, 10-3) survived 9-for-24 shooting from the free-throw line to earn a 5A-East victory over visiting Greene County Tech. Payton Laubach led Greene County Tech (16-9, 5-8) with 14 points.

GIRLS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 68, CABOT 29 Tiya Douglas scored a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the third quarter, to help lead Fort Smith Northside (24-1, 12-1) to the 6A-Central championship with a victory over Cabot in Fort Smith. The Lady Bears jumped out to a 15-1 lead after the first quarter, with seniors scoring all but four points to get the offense going early. Izzy Arnold had eight points to lead the Lady Panthers (14-10, 5-8).

JACKSONVILLE 74, MAUMELLE 57 Host Maumelle couldn't make a 31-30 halftime lead hold up against Jacksonville (19-6, 13-0 5A-Central) as the Lady Titans outscored the Lady Hornets 28-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Shy Christopher led Jacksonville with 34 points. Jordan Cribbs-Polk had 14 and Alundra McMiller added 10 for Maumelle (8-17, 5-8).

LR CENTRAL 51, FS SOUTHSIDE 24 Lauryn Pendleton scored 15 points and Arianna Hall added 9 more to lead the Lady Tigers (10-14, 5-8) to a victory over Southside (0-23, 0-13).

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 60, LITTLE ROCK HALL 58 Kaylan Larry scored 27 points as the Lady Patriots (5-16, 4-9 5A-Central) held off the Lady Warriors (8-15, 7-6) at Charles Ripley Arena in Little Rock. Tyianna Robinson had 23 points for Hall.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 70, BRYANT 60 Freshman center Amauri Williams scored 21 points, including 9 in the fourth quarter, to power North Little Rock (16-9, 10-3 6A-Central). Senior forward Kennady Tucker had 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists, while senior guard De'myla Brown finished with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Charging Wildcats. Senior guard Kalia Walker scored 21 points and had 3 steals for Bryant (16-9, 6-7), which got as close as 57-51 with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Tierra Trotter added 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

WEST MEMPHIS 60, GREENE COUNTY TECH 49 Aryah Hazley scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter to help West Memphis (13-10, 6-7) pull away for a 5A-East victory over Greene County Tech (10-14, 3-10) in West Memphis.

